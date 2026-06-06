Ignored for Ashes, out 28 months, one McCullum call - This cricketer becomes first player in 149 years to...

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson achieved a historic milestone during the ongoing opening Test match against New Zealand at Lord's in London. Delivering the second over of the New Zealand first innings, Robinson produced an unbelievable sequence of 0,0,W,0,W,W. He claimed three wickets in that single over, removing Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, and Rachin Ravindra.

With this feat, Robinson became the first English cricketer in the nation's 149-year Test history to take three or more wickets during his opening over of a match. Internationally, he joins an elite group of bowlers who have accomplished similar feats, including Nuwan Zoysa (Sri Lanka), Irfan Pathan (India), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Haris Sohail (Pakistan), Mitchell Starc (Australia), and Scott Boland (Australia).

The Road to Redemption

Around Christmas, Robinson believed his international career was over while England played in Australia without him. Despite taking 76 wickets across 20 Tests, he was dropped in 2024 due to fitness concerns and criticisms regarding his team utility.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A reset occurred after England suffered a 4-1 Ashes defeat. Head coach Brendon McCullum contacted Robinson at the start of the season to indicate the competitive fast bowler remained in the national plans. Robinson responded by accepting the captaincy at Sussex, displaying strong leadership, and taking 18 wickets in the County Championship to force his way back into selection.

With Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse sidelined for this opening home Test at Lord's, Robinson received the new ball. He faced the immense pressure of defending England's low first-innings score of 140, turning the opportunity into a perfect comeback by taking three wickets in his opening maiden over.

England eyeing a win on 3rd Day

Visiting captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bowl first. Kyle Jamieson delivered an exceptional performance, claiming a five-wicket haul to dismiss the hosts for a meager total of 140 runs in 39.4 overs. In response, Robinson answered with his own five-wicket haul to secure a 27-run first-innings lead for England. The right-arm seamer finished with figures of 5 for 39, bowling New Zealand out for 113 runs in 29.5 overs.

Following the interval, New Zealand quickly wrapped up England's second innings for 226 runs, with Nathan Smith completing an impressive six-wicket haul. However, England retaliated instantly during New Zealand's second innings chase, when Gus Atkinson dismissed Tom Latham in the very first over to set the tone.

The critical moment unfolded late in the afternoon when Kane Williamson was trapped lbw. This vital breakthrough shifted the momentum decisively toward England, boosting their confidence heading into Day 3. William O'Rourke fell shortly afterward, clean bowled by Atkinson for a 6-ball duck.

By the close of play on Day 2, New Zealand reached stumps in a heavily compromised position at 36 runs for the loss of 3 wickets after 11.5 overs, operating at a current run rate of 3.04. Devon Conway remained at the crease on 12 runs off 27 balls, including a single boundary. For England's bowling attack, Gus Atkinson led the charge with figures of 2 wickets for 10 runs in 3.5 overs, supported by Josh Tongue who claimed 1 wicket for 10 runs in his 3 overs. The current partnership stood at 7 runs off 7 balls, with New Zealand still requiring 218 more runs to secure a victory.

While England enters the next day as clear favorites, the weather forecast predicts rain, which may create a fragmented and unpredictable third day.

In Their Own Words

Robinson reflected on the intense pressure of his return to the international stage:

A special comeback made even more special. Ollie Robinson thanks his wife and grandmother. #OllieRobinson #ENGvsNZ

pic.twitter.com/MmSuVYnrof — CREX (@Crex_live) June 5, 2026

"The first over I couldn't feel my legs, I was so nervous. To get the first wicket, the emotion coming was incredible."

Speaking to Sky Sports, he commented on the reaction from the spectators:

"It was so loud. I was in a bit of a daze and just trying to focus. The crowd were amazing, it's one of the loudest I've heard them here."

He also discussed his renewed focus and work ethic:

"I was in a place where I never thought I'd play for England again. To get the text from Baz (McCullum) shifted my mindset. To get back in the team, I knew the date of the first day of the test and there was a lot of work. I've tried my best to get back in the condition for today. I know there's a lot of hard work ahead."