IIM Indore to study Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Why India's top B-school is decoding IPL's 15-year-old star?

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has revealed its intention to conduct an extensive academic case study focusing on 15 year old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his historic performance in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

This multidisciplinary research project aims to analyze the underlying elements that drive peak athletic performance. Academic experts will investigate talent growth, psychological resilience, discipline, leadership qualities, and the long term trajectory of athletes. Additionally, the research team will assess how experiencing major success at such a young age impacts a sportsperson, while identifying the necessary support networks required to maintain high level performance over an extended period.

Understanding a Unique Journey

Himanshu Rai, the Director of IIM Indore, pointed out that the journey of the young Rajasthan Royals batter involves elements that stretch far beyond standard sporting metrics.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's story is not merely about exceptional performance in cricket. It's a significant case in human potential, talent development, discipline, mental resilience and the pursuit of sustained excellence. At just 15 years of age, the confidence, skill and composure with which Vaibhav has established himself on the national and international stage demonstrate that extraordinary talent when supported by the right environment, guidance, and opportunities can produce remarkable outcomes. His journey also highlights that great achievements are rarely the result of individual ability alone," Rai said.

The educational institution views his sudden ascent as a primary example of how high pressure environments require specialized methods for discovering, cultivating, and maintaining elite athletic talent.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old, who bagged a total of 5 individual honours in IPL 2026, will be included in a case study, which is set to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Indore.



Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM… pic.twitter.com/MbB1wIwvMD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2026

Core Areas of Academic Focus

The research initiative will draw upon knowledge from various academic sectors, merging perspectives from sports management, behavioral science, leadership analysis, and human potential studies.

The project will look closely at how sudden fame impacts a young competitor’s psychological outlook, tactical choices, self belief, and career targets. The team will also break down the specific contributions made by family structures, professional coaching setups, institutions, and years of systematic training.

Rai elaborated on the overarching goals of this academic undertaking:

“The support of family, coaches, institutions, and years of dedicated effort plays an equally critical role in nurturing excellence... Therefore, safeguarding talent, supporting mental wellbeing, maintaining emotional balance and ensuring long-term development must be given as much importance as celebrating achievement itself. In this context, IIM Indore will undertake a comprehensive and multidisciplinary study. The research will examine the social, psychological, familial, and institutional factors that play a decisive role in shaping high-performing young talent. Experts in sports management, leadership, behavioral science, and human potential development will work together to understand how early success influences the thinking, decision-making, self-confidence and future aspirations of young achievers.”

Prioritizing Psychological Well-being

A primary component of this study centers on navigating the unique pressures connected to adolescent stardom. While media attention typically highlights on field records, IIM Indore intends to evaluate how young prodigies handle intense public attention and massive expectations. The researchers believe that psychological health, emotional stability, and strategic developmental planning are just as vital to long term success as statistical achievements.

Statistical Breakdown of a Historic Season

Representing the Rajasthan Royals, the Bihar born batsman delivered one of the most dominant individual performances ever seen in the tournament. He concluded the season as the highest run getter, scoring 776 runs while maintaining an aggressive strike rate of 237.30. His dominant batting display featured a record breaking 72 sixes, earning him five prestigious post season accolades:

Most Valuable Player

Emerging Player of the Season

Super Striker of the Season

Orange Cap Winner

Super Sixes of the Season

Historical Benchmarks Shattered

At the age of 15 years and 65 days, Sooryavanshi made history as the youngest player ever to claim the Orange Cap, overtaking the previous records established by Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

He also reached the 1,000 career IPL run milestone in a record breaking 440 balls, eclipsing the previous speed benchmark set by West Indian all rounder Andre Russell. In terms of total appearances, he became the second fastest batsman to hit this milestone by doing so in 23 innings, falling just behind the tournament record of 21 innings held by Shaun Marsh.

Navigating Near Misses

The young batter came remarkably close to equaling Virat Kohli’s legendary record of smashing four centuries within a single IPL season. Though he notched one century during the competition, he was agonizingly dismissed in the nineties on three separate occasions. These narrow misses added an extra layer of narrative depth to an already historic campaign, capturing the attention of one of India's premier business schools as a landmark case study in human capability and elite performance.