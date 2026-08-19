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'I'll take you to IPL': How Yashasvi Jaiswal's cheeky sledging got Niroshan Dickwella out during India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test

As Dickwella settled into his crease, Yashasvi Jaiswal began chirping from his fielding position near square leg. Their picked-up stump microphone exchange captured the playful yet targeted provocation.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
'I'll take you to IPL': How Yashasvi Jaiswal's cheeky sledging got Niroshan Dickwella out during India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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