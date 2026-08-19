During the final day of the opening Test match in Galle on Tuesday, August 19, 2026, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal successfully provoked Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella into an ill-fated stroke that cost his team a vital wicket. This clever piece of mental gamesmanship derailed Sri Lanka's resistance and heavily favored the visiting side in their pursuit of a victory.
Morning Resistance And The Breakthrough
Entering the final day needing to negotiate a massive target of 372 runs, Sri Lanka showed immense grit during the morning session. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha successfully neutralized the Indian spin attack by anchoring a stubborn partnership and bringing up their respective half-centuries.
However, India shifted momentum late in the session when Ravindra Jadeja trapped Dhananjaya de Silva at short fine leg. The breakthrough brought the experienced Niroshan Dickwella to the crease, with the hosts counting on him to steady the innings alongside the lower order.
The Stumps Mic Banter Between Jaiswal And Dickwella
As Dickwella settled into his crease, Yashasvi Jaiswal began chirping from his fielding position near square leg. Their picked-up stump microphone exchange captured the playful yet targeted provocation:
Jaiswal: Come on yaar, there was a lot of shots in first innings. We need to see something, come on.
Dickwella: Yes?
Jaiswal: Yes, I want to see. Come on, show me. Hit him there (pointing towards deep square leg), come on. Why not?
Dickwella: No requirement. Take me (to) IPL, then I'll hit.
Jaiswal: We will, we will. 100%. Come on, hit him a six , I'll take you to the IPL.
Dickwella: Thank you.
Funny conversations between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dickwella— VIKAS (@Vikas662005) August 19, 2026
Jaiswal - "Come on yaar, there was a lot of shots im first innings. We need to see something, come on.
Dickwella - "Yes ?".
Jaiswal - "Yes, I want to see. Come on show me. Hit him there come on. Why not ?".… pic.twitter.com/GZKFgmCuGW
Quick Dismissal And Match Implications
The mental trap worked immediately. In the very next over, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna attacked Dickwella with a barrage of short deliveries. Looking to retaliate against the bouncers, the left-hander backed away to slash through the off-side, only to feather an edge back to the wicketkeeper.
Dismissed for just 10 runs, Dickwella's departure exposed Sri Lanka's tailenders to the relentless Indian bowling attack. With six wickets down, India moved firmly into the driver's seat to secure a 1-0 lead in the series. Sri Lanka are 199/7 as we write with India just 3 wickets away from a convincing victory at Galle,
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