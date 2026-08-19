Jaiswal: Come on yaar, there was a lot of shots in first innings. We need to see something, come on.

Dickwella: Yes?

Jaiswal: Yes, I want to see. Come on, show me. Hit him there (pointing towards deep square leg), come on. Why not?

Dickwella: No requirement. Take me (to) IPL, then I'll hit.

Jaiswal: We will, we will. 100%. Come on, hit him a six , I'll take you to the IPL.

Dickwella: Thank you.