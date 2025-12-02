ILT20 2025-26 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live In India? Check Complete Squads

The International League T20 (ILT20) is all set to return for its fourth season, promising another month of exciting franchise cricket from the UAE. The 2025-26 edition begins on December 2, 2025, and will run till January 4, 2026, with defending champions Dubai Capitals taking on Desert Vipers in the opening clash at Dubai International Stadium.

With several top T20 stars participating, fans in India are eager to know how to watch the action unfold live on their screens.

ILT20 2025-26 Live Telecast in India

Cricket lovers in India can enjoy a live broadcast of all ILT20 matches on the Zee Network channels. The network will telecast the tournament across various regions and languages.

ILT20 2025-26 Live Streaming in India

For viewers preferring to watch online, the full tournament will be live-streamed on ZEE5. Fans can access matches through the ZEE5 app and website on mobiles, smart TVs, and laptops.

ILT20 Streaming Availability Outside India

Cricket fans around the world can tune in via regional broadcasters:

MENA region - Local networks, including Abu Dhabi TV and Dubai TV

YouTube - International streaming in several countries on the official ILT20 channel

This ensures global reach, with viewers from multiple nations able to enjoy the league without restrictions.

Teams

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Tariq, Michael Pepper, George Garton, Brandon McMullen, Ibrar Ahmed, Ajay Kumar, Adnan Idrees Muhammad, Abdul Manan Ali, Mayank Chowdary, Khary Pierre, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand

Gulf Giants

Aayan Afzal Khan, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, James Vince, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Asif Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Sean Dickson, Tabraiz Shamsi, Liam Dawson, Fred Klaassen, Haider Razzaq, Meet Bhavsar, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Lorcan Tucker, Chris Wood, Tom Moores, Nuwan Thushara, Pathum Nissanka

Dubai Capitals

Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, Luke Wood, Waqar Salamkheil, Muhammad Jawadullah, David Willey, Leus de Plooy, Muhammad Farooq, Tymal Mills, Scott Currie, Mohammad Nabi, Farhan Khan, Anudeep Chenthamara, Usman Najeeb, Mustafizur Rahman, Shayan Jahangir, Rushil Ugarkar, Naveen Bidiasee, Toby Albert,

Desert Vipers

Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Noor Ahmad, Andries Gous, Shimron Hetmyer, Vriitya Aravind, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, Sanjay Pahal, Bilal Tahir, Faisal Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Tom Bruce, Matiullah Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Faridoon Dawoodzai

MI Emirates

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Muhammad Waseem, Kamindu Mendis, Muhammad Rohid, Jordan Thompson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andre Fletcher, Nosthush Kenjige, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Zahoor Khan, Shakib Al Hasan

Sharjah Warriorz

Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tim Southee, Sikandar Raza, Maheesh Theekshana, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tim David, Dinesh Karthik, Tom Abell, Adil Rashid, Junaid Siddique, James Rew, Nathan Sowter, Dwaine Pretorius, Harmeet Singh, Wasim Akram, Mohamed Nawfer Mohamed Aslam, Raees Ahmad, Richard Ngarava, Shubham Ranjane, Ethan D'Souza, Taskin Ahmed, Abdul Salman Khan, Mark Chapman, Matheesha Pathirana, Wafiullah Tarakhil