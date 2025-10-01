ILT20 Auction 2025: Veteran Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Unsold

The International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 auction witnessed several big names going under the hammer in Dubai, but one of the most surprising outcomes was veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finding no takers. Despite his illustrious career and reputation as one of India’s greatest match-winners, franchises opted against bidding for the former Indian cricketer.

A Shocking Outcome

Ashwin had entered the auction with a base price of around USD 120,000 (Rs 1 crore approx.), hoping to make his debut in the UAE-based league following his retirement from both international cricket and the IPL. However, with teams focusing on younger overseas players and T20 specialists, the 38-year-old’s name went unsold, leaving fans stunned.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Recent Retirement and ILT20 Entry

The veteran off-spinner had recently announced his retirement from international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League, marking the end of a glorious chapter. Shortly after, he registered for the ILT20 auction, aiming for one last stint in franchise cricket. His availability was seen as a major talking point leading into the auction, but the outcome did not align with expectations.

Teams’ Auction Strategy

Franchise insiders suggested that the demand was higher for all-rounders, hard-hitting batters, and specialist death bowlers in this year’s auction pool. With squads limited by overseas player slots, Ashwin’s age and lack of recent T20 franchise appearances may have worked against him. Teams instead leaned towards younger spinners and players with recent form in shorter formats.

End of the Road?

While Ashwin’s unsold status at the ILT20 auction is a major surprise, it raises questions about whether this marks the definitive end of his cricketing journey. Fans and analysts alike feel that despite his unmatched cricketing brain and spin wizardry, the evolving dynamics of franchise T20 cricket may no longer align with veteran players.