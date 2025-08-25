Advertisement
ILT20: Gulf Giants Appoint Jonathan Trott As Head Coach, Shane Bond As Bowling Coach

Gulf Giants have reshuffled their coaching setup ahead of the upcoming ILT20 season, appointing former England batter Jonathan Trott as head coach and ex-New Zealand pacer Shane Bond as bowling coach. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ILT20: Gulf Giants Appoint Jonathan Trott As Head Coach, Shane Bond As Bowling CoachImage Credit:- X

Gulf Giants have reshuffled their coaching setup ahead of the upcoming ILT20 season, appointing former England batter Jonathan Trott as head coach and ex-New Zealand pacer Shane Bond as bowling coach. The duo replaces Andy Flower and Ottis Gibson, respectively.

Trott, who is also serving as head coach of Afghanistan, recently parted ways with Pretoria Capitals in SA20, where his side endured a disappointing campaign and finished second from bottom. Within 24 hours of that announcement, the former England top-order batter confirmed his new role with the Gulf Giants.

Bond, meanwhile, brings vast T20 coaching experience, having previously worked with Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL as well as Paarl Royals in SA20.

“The Gulf Giants have quickly established themselves as one of ILT20’s most competitive sides. I aim to empower players, build a strong environment, and shape a title-winning squad through the first-ever ILT20 auction,” Trott said in a team statement.

Bond echoed the ambition, adding: “The team’s intent is clear. I look forward to strengthening the bowling unit and making a decisive impact this season.” The Giants’ revamped backroom staff also includes Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Jim Troughton (fielding coach), and Nick Lee (fitness coach).

As things stand, the franchise has retained James Vince, Aayan Khan, Mark Adair, Blessing Muzarabani, and Gerhard Erasmus. They have also signed Moeen Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of the season.

The ILT20 auction is set for September 30 in Dubai, with the tournament scheduled to run from December 2, 2025, to January 4, 2026. After winning the inaugural edition in 2023, the Gulf Giants have struggled to maintain consistency,  bowing out in Qualifier 2 in 2024 and finishing second from bottom in 2025. The new leadership hopes to turn things around in style. 

