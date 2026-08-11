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ILT20 Season 5: David Miller, Finn Allen, Heinrich Klaasen and Marcus Stoinis headline pre-auction signings

The fifth season of the six-team, 34-match ILT20 will be played in November-December 2026. Ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament, teams to complete squad selection process through the ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction on Thursday, October 1 2026.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 07:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
ILT20 Season 5: David Miller, Finn Allen, Heinrich Klaasen and Marcus Stoinis headline pre-auction signings
Image Credit: ILT20

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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