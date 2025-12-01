Virat Kohli scored his 52nd One-Day International (ODI) century during the first match of the three-match series against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30, Sunday.

Batting at No. 3 after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early departure, Kohli anchored India's innings with a masterful 135 runs off 130 balls, featuring 11 fours and 7 sixes.

Virat's innings was a blend of calculated aggression and unflappable composure. He reached his fifty with a towering six off Corbin Bosch and methodically built from there, surviving a tense phase in the 90s (taking 17 balls to move from 92 to 100) before slicing a boundary through backward point to raise his bat.

This masterful knock not only propelled India to a winning total, it also cemented Kohli's "love affair" with Ranchi - a venue where he has now scored three ODI centuries.



Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Preparations, Recovery And More

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the Ranchi ODI, Virat Kohli spoke about his preparations for the series.

"I've never been a big believer of a lot of preparation, if that makes sense. All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel mentally I can play the game, I work physically very hard every day of my life. It's got nothing to do with cricket anymore. It's the way I live," said Virat.

"So, as long as my fitness levels are up and my mental enjoyment and sharpness is there, when you can visualize the game and you see yourself running as hard, reacting fast on the ball, then you know it's fine. I mean, one of the days when the game opens up and you get a start, you'll be able to score some runs," he added.

The 37 year-old batter also spoke about his recovery process while revealing that he took a day off before the game in Ranchi.

"Well, as you know, I've said it many times before, if I'm arriving somewhere, I'll arrive 120%. (You arrived early in Ranchi, didn't you?) Yeah, I wanted to get hold of the conditions a little bit. Bat a couple of sessions in the daylight and then one session in the evening and then my prep work was done. I took a day off before the game. I'm 37, so I also need to look after the recovery," said Virat.

"But the thing is that, you know, I visualize the game a lot in my mind. And as long as, when I think about the game, when I visualize it, if I see myself being as intense, as sharp, you know, taking the fielders on, taking the bowlers on, then I know I'm in a good space and I kind of can relax and just play out there," he added.