'I'm an Indian and will always bleed blue', says Yuvraj Singh after backlash over appeal to help Shahid Afridi's foundation

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday (April 1, 2020) said that he's 'an Indian and will always bleed blue' after backlash over his appeal to help Shahid Afridi's foundation to combat coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The sixer king took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "I really don't understand how a msg to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve via that msg was to help ppl in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings."

Yuvi added, "I'm an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will stand for humanity. Jai hind."

Earlier on Tuesday, Yuvraj had triggered his Twitter fam after he announced that he is supporting the Shahid Afridi foundation in these 'testing times'. He also urged people to come forward and donate to Afridi's foundation that is helping people in Pakistan to fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on March 29 had praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances and nominated Yuvi, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram to contribute to the cause.

After being nominated by Harbhajan, Yuvi said in the video, "Harbhajan Singh has nominated me to make this video. It's important to be together at this time. The governments of all countries are working to fight against coronavirus."

Yuvi added, "The people are in pain. Many aren't getting proper food as well. Like Harbhajan said, the SA Foundation in Pakistan is doing a tremendous job in helping the poor people. My foundation, YouWeCan is also associated with the cause. We have also raised more than Rs 1.5 crore in collaboration. We will all work together to beat this disease."

The gesture didn't go well on Twitter for Yuvi and Bhajji as Twitter fans started mocking both of them with one fan saying, "Not done! He runs propaganda against India and is one of the most hateful Pakistani celeb and you are supporting him?"

"दूध माँगो तो खीर देंगे, इन पाकिस्तानियो को पैसा दिया तो सूर्यवंशम वाली खीर देंगें," added another.