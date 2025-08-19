Australia all-rounder Beau Webster has opened up on his chances for the Ashes 2025-26 which is scheduled to be played from November 21, 2025, to January 8, 2026. Webster is looking to keep himself in contention for the Ashes by performing in the Sheffield Shield at home.

Despite a positive start to his Test career, which includes four fifties from his seven Tests - many of which were played on trying surfaces - the lanky all-rounder isn’t taking things for granted.

"When you're at the top level, you're fighting to hang on to your spot," Webster, who had recently finished a stint in county following the West Indies Tests, told reporters in Hobart in the context of keeping his Test place for the Ashes.

Tasmania star Webster feels that Cameron Green, who has impressed since his return at No. 3, will sooner than later return to bowling, and that might open up his spot in the lower middle-order to scrutiny.

"With all the wonderful cricketers around the country, and especially a guy like Cameron Green, he batted at the top of the order [in the West Indies], and didn't bowl," he said.

"He's obviously going to be back bowling this summer, which is going to put a bit more pressure on my spot at No. 6 as the allrounder. But I welcome it," he added.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne has thrown his hat in the ring as a contender to open for Australia but should Green’s bowling returns be encouraging, the Australia selectors can find ways to accommodate the experienced Labuschagne into the XI while also playing specialist openers.

This would leave the seven-Test-old Webster under the scanner, but the all-rounder is ready to once again prove his worth in the domestic red-ball setup.

"I feel like I've been in this position before a lot in my career. Where I've got to score runs to either go to the next level or stay on the team. It's certainly not unfamiliar," Webster said.

"I'm looking forward to once again showing what I can do at [Sheffield] Shield level, and hopefully, be lining up in that first Ashes Test in Perth.

It's going to be a massive summer. I'm sure the team's going to change a little bit throughout those five Tests. I'm just going to do everything I can to make sure I'm there for all five," he added.



ALSO READ: Steve Smith Issues Warning To Ben Stokes-Led England Ahead Of 2025-26 Ashes

Webster will have four prospective Shield games to make a strong case for Australia’s selectors to pick two all-rounders for the upcoming Ashes. The all-rounder has full faith in his capabilities, should the call-up come for him.

"I feel like I've scored some tough runs. At the same time, there's no hundred next to my name, which I would have loved to go on with one of those [half-centuries]," he said.

"I felt like I was batting as good as I have done in a number of those innings. I feel like I've got all the tools to succeed this summer in the Ashes with what England are going to potentially bring," he added.

The five-match Ashes series, which is a part of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship, will mark another chapter in cricket’s oldest rivalry.