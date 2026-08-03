Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'I'm not too fussed about it': Aiden Markram plays down Lucknow Super Giants captaincy talk

'I'm not too fussed about it': Aiden Markram plays down Lucknow Super Giants captaincy talk

The leadership spot at Lucknow Super Giants has been vacant after Rishabh Pant stepped down in May following the franchise finishing at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2026, before being traded to Delhi Capitals (DC) in exchange for left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
'I'm not too fussed about it': Aiden Markram plays down Lucknow Super Giants captaincy talk
Image Credit: Manchester Super Giants

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Whole system worked to protect him': Vinesh Phogat slams Brij Bhushan's acquittal, vows to appeal
2
3
4
5