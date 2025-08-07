South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton is hoping to make a mark with the bat in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia in order to cement his place in the squad for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The 29-year-old Rickelton, who was part of Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL 2025 and has made an early impression across formats for the Proteas since his international debut in 2023, is keen to seal his spot up the South African batting order.

"I'm still trying to establish myself in the T20I side but I don't think there'll be any expectation for me to change anything that I've been doing in these last two years," Rickelton told reporters ahead of the T20I series.

"It's just an opportunity for me to hopefully claim that opening spot for this South African side, going into the World Cup and further on past that. The way the team is structured fits the mould of how they want me to play too, so I'm pretty comfortable with what's required. I am always looking to land that first punch and get the side off to a good start no matter who's alongside me at the top," he added.

South Africa, who recently won the ICC World Test Champions after beating Australia in the final, will now turn their attention to white-ball challenges.

The Proteas will be taking on Australia in three T20Is and as many ODIs followed by a white-ball tour of England and an all-format tour of India. Overall, South Africa, the runner-ups of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 are set to play 11 T20Is this calendar year.

Rickelton believes playing against the top-three teams in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings gives a perfect opportunity to prepare for next year’s T20 World Cup on the sub-continent.

"If you look at the fixtures lined up for the T20 World Cup, we've got some big competition and some big rivals. If we can put a good foot forward and play quite well and match what we want to try and replicate in a few months' time, especially against quality opposition, that's really important to the team and the individuals as well," he said.

“We spoke about it as a group, we have an opportunity to try and win a series in Australia, which doesn't come around that often, and we're looking forward to obviously cementing our own places and playing well for South Africa," he added.

The T20I series between South Africa and Australia will kick off on July 10 in Darwin.