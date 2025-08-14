Imad Wasim Praises Salman Ali Agha as One of Pakistan’s Most Underrated Cricketers

Pakistan cricket witnessed a significant moment as left-arm spinner Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket. Speaking exclusively to PakPassion, the 36-year-old confirmed that his international career is officially over, citing a desire to simply enjoy the game.

“I’m done, I’m done. I just want to enjoy my cricket. You can see in PSL, a lot of celebrations, I’m just loving it. That part of my life and career, I want to enjoy it for like three, four, five years,” Imad said.

Imad Wasim’s International Career: A Closer Look

Imad’s recent return for the 2024 T20 World Cup saw him take three wickets in three matches at an impressive average of 14.66 and an economy rate of just four. Despite these solid numbers, he chose to step away from the international scene six months later, leaving behind a legacy as one of Pakistan’s most versatile and reliable all-rounders.

During PSL 10 in 2025, Imad showcased his continuing prowess in domestic cricket. Representing Islamabad United, he picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.85 and an economy rate of 7.12, proving that he still has plenty to offer in the shorter format.

Pakistan’s Recent T20I and ODI Campaigns

Following the PSL, Pakistan enjoyed a strong 3-0 T20I series win against Bangladesh at home, though they stumbled on the road with a 2-1 series loss in Bangladesh. The team then toured the West Indies, registering a 2-1 T20I series win, but suffering a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series.

Key performers during these tours included Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Babar Azam, who led Pakistan’s attack and batting line-up, while the likes of Abrar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha played pivotal roles in stabilizing the team’s middle order.

Pakistan T20I Squad vs West Indies

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Pakistan ODI Squad vs West Indies

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan’s Most Underrated Talent

In addition to discussing his own career, Imad Wasim praised Salman Ali Agha, describing the T20I captain as one of the most underrated cricketers globally. Imad highlighted Salman’s consistent performances in both domestic and international cricket, noting his ability to influence matches with both bat and ball.

During PSL 10, Salman scored 201 runs in nine matches at an average of 25.12 with a strike rate of 136.73 and also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets. In Pakistan’s home series against Bangladesh, he scored a career-best 56 and ended with 90 runs across three T20Is, demonstrating his match-winning potential.

Despite a modest performance in Bangladesh’s tour and mixed results in the West Indies series, Imad remains a staunch supporter, emphasizing that Salman deserves far more recognition than he currently receives.