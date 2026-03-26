'Imagine 19 year old being called Drug addict, Nobody wanted their daughter to marry me':Ex-India cricketer wanted to end his live

Frmer India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has made a deeply emotional revelation about his mental health struggles, coinciding with his recent decision to step away from the BCCI commentary panel. In an interview with The Indian Express, he shared that he has been battling depression since his teenage years, despite achieving early success in international cricket.

Teenage fame overshadowed by damaging allegations

Once regarded as a prodigy who made his Test debut at just 17, Sivaramakrishnan revealed how false accusations regarding drug and alcohol abuse severely impacted both his career and personal life.

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"People love to spread bad things. My tours happened between 16 and 19 years. How would people serve me alcohol in a hotel when I was underage? I have never done drugs in my life. I have had a few beers later in my life - I don't say no to that. But imagine a 19-year-old being called an alcoholic, a drug addict," he said.

Personal life hit as reputation took a toll

He recalled a painful episode involving a matrimonial advertisement placed by his parents. Despite being an international cricketer and owning a house, the family did not receive a single response.

"It meant people had made my reputation so terrible that nobody wanted to let their daughter marry me," he revealed.

Refusal to follow selectors’ narrative led to exit

Sivaramakrishnan also spoke about the circumstances surrounding his exit from the Indian team. According to him, selectors had asked him to cite fitness issues instead of form when addressing the media, a request he declined.

"A day after I returned home from the 1987 World Cup, the Tamil Nadu selectors called me in. They asked me to tell the press I was unfit. I said I won't. I will not make things easy for you. If you want, you drop me."

Commentary career and struggles during COVID-19

After his playing career ended in 1987, Sivaramakrishnan transitioned into commentary and became a well-known voice, especially during the IPL. However, the COVID-19 lockdown proved to be an extremely difficult period for him mentally.

"I was down completely and I didn't want to see myself in the mirror. I would have a couple of drinks and go to sleep because I couldn't bear anything. Whenever I was awake, I thought I was going to die."

Battling suicidal thoughts and inner turmoil

During his lowest phase, he admitted to experiencing suicidal thoughts, recalling moments when he struggled to control his impulses.

"Sometimes when we were travelling in Dubai, there's no speed limit. If the vehicle went very fast, something in my mind would tell me to just open the door and jump out. Somehow, something stopped me from doing anything silly."

Hallucinations and mental exhaustion

The mental strain escalated further, leading to disturbing hallucinations and sleeplessness.

"You close your eyes, you see images you can't imagine-all very frightening. You open your eyes, there's nothing. But you're so tired that you want to sleep. You close your eyes again, then open them, and there goes your sleep."

"Every time, you manage to tangle yourself tighter and tighter. And you have the whole world outside saying, 'See, I told you. Liquor is the reason. I told you."

Exit from commentary and allegations of discrimination

Sivaramakrishnan’s revelations come alongside his recent decision to step away from the BCCI commentary panel. He has also alleged that he faced color-based discrimination for over two decades, claiming he was denied prominent on-air roles such as conducting tosses or presentations due to his appearance rather than his ability.

At 60, Sivaramakrishnan’s candid account sheds light on the hidden struggles behind a public career. His story not only highlights the pressures faced by athletes but also underscores the importance of mental health awareness in sport and beyond.