Impossible to copy Dhoni, one can only appreciate his greatness, says Sanju Samson

Young wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has said that it is possible for anyone to copy Mahendra Singh Dhoni and that one can only appreciate the former India skipper for whatever he has achieved in international cricket.

A video was shared by the official Instagram handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings in which Samson can be seen heaping praises on Dhoni. "MS Dhoni is a hero, he is a hero for everyone, he has spent so many years in international cricket, he has given us many memories, everyone will be inspired with what he has achieved in international cricket, a guy coming from Jharkhand and then going on to become the most successful Indian captain, he has achieved everything, I feel emotional and connected whenever I talk about MS Dhoni," Samson said in the video posted by Chennai Super Kings.

"You cannot copy MS Dhoni, you just have to look at him and clap your hands. I shared the dressing room with him when I was 19 years old, we were on a tour to England, after that I did not play for India for the next five years," he added.

Samson, 25, also said that he once had a dream featuring the formrr Indian skipper and then he went on to revealed how that dream was fulfilled."I really had a dream that Mahi bhai was the captain of the team and he was changing the field. I was standing in the slips and he shouted Sanju go there, this is the dream I had, after some days the news came in that he has stepped down as the captain, and I thought how will my dream come true now," Samson said

."But after a few days we played a pratice match against England at Mumbai, and Dhoni was the captain in the match and he indeed changed my fielding position, my dream came true, I need to tell this to Mahi bhai that my dream was fulfilled," he added.

Dhoni, 38, last reoresented India during the 2019 World Cup and he was not included in the BCCI`s centrally contracted players list for 2020.