Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has long drawn intense public curiosity, shifting from his celebrated days on the cricket field to the high stakes environment of national politics. Known for leading an opulent lifestyle, the former cricket star accumulated significant wealth throughout his career, positioning himself among the richest public figures in the country. According to CA Knowledge, his total net worth is estimated at $50 million, which is around 410 crore rupees. His vast financial portfolio spans more than a dozen properties, extensive business investments, and considerable agricultural land holdings.
Extensive Real Estate Portfolio and Luxury Assets
Among his notable real estate holdings is a massive property spanning 181,500 square yards in Bani Gala, Islamabad, valued at approximately $750 million. He also owns a residence in Lahore's Zaman Park worth $29 million, alongside a farmhouse valued at $0.8 million. While he possesses no registered personal vehicles, official records indicate he frequently utilized a helicopter for work related travel during his time in office. A report from The Nation revealed that these helicopter excursions cost around 1 billion Pakistani rupees between 2019 and 2021. Furthermore, his garage has featured elite automobiles, including a Toyota Land Cruiser worth roughly 35 million rupees and a Mercedes Maybach S600 valued at 12.26 crore rupees.
Tax Declarations and Legal Downfall
Financial filings underscore his economic standing, with tax documents showing he paid over 15 million rupees in taxes for the financial year ending in June 2023. Earlier disclosures put his declared assets at 185.68 million rupees, climbing significantly in subsequent filings. However, his political and personal trajectory shifted dramatically following legal troubles. An anti-corruption court sentenced Imran Khan to 14 years in prison, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, received a seven year sentence. Delivered by Judge Nasir Javed Rana after multiple delays, the ruling also included financial penalties, fining Imran Khan 1 million Pakistani rupees and Bushra Bibi 500,000 rupees.
Why was he jailed?
His ongoing imprisonment stems from a massive, multi front legal campaign launched by Pakistani authorities following his removal from office in April 2022. He faces over 180 total legal cases, which his party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), and international bodies like the United Nations label as a politically engineered effort by the military establishment to bar him from active politics. He has been held at the high security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August 5, 2023.
Incarceration, Health Rumors, and Public Anxiety
The former Prime Minister's death rumours in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail has frequently sparked fierce speculation regarding his safety and well-being. Anxiety spiked following an unverified claim by US-based, Emmy-nominated Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan, who stated that three senior military sources believed Imran might have died in jail. This report surfaced while family members and colleagues from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party protested being denied access to visit him. Days later, Wajahat walked back his statement via a YouTube video, clarifying that the information represented personal assessments and fears rather than confirmed intelligence or verified facts.
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