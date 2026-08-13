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Imran Khan's life before Jail: Inside his $750 Million property empire, Luxury cars, Helicopter and 180 cases

Explore former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's immense wealth, including properties, luxury assets, and net worth, alongside the political fallout and legal battles behind his imprisonment. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
Imran Khan's life before Jail: Inside his $750 Million property empire, Luxury cars, Helicopter and 180 cases
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Imran Khan's life before Jail: Inside his $750 Million property empire, Luxury cars, Helicopter and 180 cases
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