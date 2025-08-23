Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2950287https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/imran-tahir-creates-history-in-cpl-2025-equals-lasith-malinga-and-bhuvneshwar-kumar-s-t20-record-2950287.html
NewsCricket
IMRAN TAHIR

Imran Tahir Creates History In CPL 2025, Equals Lasith Malinga And Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s T20 Record

Imran Tahir etches his name in the list after a sensational five-wicket haul for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2025. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Imran Tahir Creates History In CPL 2025, Equals Lasith Malinga And Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s T20 RecordImage Credit:- X

Veteran South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir produced a vintage performance in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), grabbing a sensational five-wicket haul for Guyana Amazon Warriors. With this feat, the 46-year-old equaled the records of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga, Shaheen Afridi, and Shakib Al Hasan, all of whom also have five five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket.

David Wiese Still Leads the Chart

While Tahir now sits in joint-second place, Namibia’s David Wiese continues to lead the list of most five-wicket hauls in T20s with seven such performances across 402 matches. Tahir’s consistency, however, makes his achievement even more remarkable, given his long-spanning career in franchise leagues across the globe.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tahir’s T20 Legacy

So far, Imran Tahir has featured in 436 T20 matches, picking up 554 wickets at a stellar average of 19.66. Known for his aggressive celebrations and wicket-taking ability in crunch moments, Tahir’s five-fors remain a standout aspect of his illustrious career.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Net Worth 2025; How Much Argentina’s ‘Leo’ Earns? Check

Elite List - Most Five-Wicket Hauls in T20s

David Wiese - 7 Times

Imran Tahir - 5 Times

Shaheen Afridi - 5 Times

Lasith Malinga - 5 Times

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5 Times

Shakib Al Hasan - 5 Times

At 46, Tahir continues to defy age and deliver game-changing spells, ensuring his name remains etched among the legends of T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Amazon Warriors climbed to second place in the CPL 2025 points table after registering a thumping 83-run victory over the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Batting first, the Warriors piled up an imposing 211/3 in 20 overs, before the Falcons made a fiery start, racing to 77 runs in the powerplay.

But the momentum was short-lived as Imran Tahir produced a magical spell, dismantling the middle and lower order. The veteran leg-spinner removed Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer, Usama Mir, and Obed McCoy, sealing a memorable five-wicket haul. The Falcons eventually crumbled for just 128 in 15.2 overs, handing Guyana a commanding win. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK