Imran Tahir Creates History In CPL 2025, Equals Lasith Malinga And Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s T20 Record

Veteran South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir produced a vintage performance in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), grabbing a sensational five-wicket haul for Guyana Amazon Warriors. With this feat, the 46-year-old equaled the records of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga, Shaheen Afridi, and Shakib Al Hasan, all of whom also have five five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket.

David Wiese Still Leads the Chart

While Tahir now sits in joint-second place, Namibia’s David Wiese continues to lead the list of most five-wicket hauls in T20s with seven such performances across 402 matches. Tahir’s consistency, however, makes his achievement even more remarkable, given his long-spanning career in franchise leagues across the globe.

Tahir’s T20 Legacy

So far, Imran Tahir has featured in 436 T20 matches, picking up 554 wickets at a stellar average of 19.66. Known for his aggressive celebrations and wicket-taking ability in crunch moments, Tahir’s five-fors remain a standout aspect of his illustrious career.

Elite List - Most Five-Wicket Hauls in T20s

David Wiese - 7 Times

Imran Tahir - 5 Times

Shaheen Afridi - 5 Times

Lasith Malinga - 5 Times

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5 Times

Shakib Al Hasan - 5 Times

At 46, Tahir continues to defy age and deliver game-changing spells, ensuring his name remains etched among the legends of T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Amazon Warriors climbed to second place in the CPL 2025 points table after registering a thumping 83-run victory over the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Batting first, the Warriors piled up an imposing 211/3 in 20 overs, before the Falcons made a fiery start, racing to 77 runs in the powerplay.

But the momentum was short-lived as Imran Tahir produced a magical spell, dismantling the middle and lower order. The veteran leg-spinner removed Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer, Usama Mir, and Obed McCoy, sealing a memorable five-wicket haul. The Falcons eventually crumbled for just 128 in 15.2 overs, handing Guyana a commanding win.