Australia cricket great Greg Chappell has expressed deep concern about the condition of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the 1992 World Cup winning captain appears to have deteriorated significantly during his time in prison. Imran Khan has remained behind bars since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases, charges he has vehemently denied. His treatment and health have recently drawn renewed attention, with former cricketers calling on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure that Khan receives humane treatment and appropriate medical care.
Chappell is among 21 former international cricketers who have appealed to the Pakistani authorities regarding Khan's welfare. The group made its latest appeal last week after reports emerged that Khan had been taken to hospital following intervention by the apex court, although the medical examination was reportedly brief.
The former Australia star had also been involved in an earlier appeal. In February earlier this year, reports claimed that Khan was experiencing a loss of sight in his right eye, prompting some of the 21 former cricketers to again urge Pakistani authorities to ensure he was properly treated.
Greg Chappell gives us an update on Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/2cJd2xiWWz— The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) August 27, 2026
Chappell Concerned By Khan’s Deterioration
Speaking on a podcast involving Grade Cricketer Clips and The Grade Cricketer, Chappell reflected on Khan's present circumstances and compared them with the former Pakistan all rounder he met in the country six years ago.
"At the moment, he's not getting any better. You know, from a physical point of view, it's hard to get information but I saw a video clip the other day, I'm assuming, of his latest trip to hospital where he was put into a wheelchair to get him to, from wherever he was, to wherever he was going, and he didn't look well at all. He didn't look robust. He didn't look like he could really... get around very much."
Chappell acknowledged that Khan is now 73 years old, but said his current condition appeared markedly different from the person he encountered six years earlier.
"I mean, 73 years of age, so obviously, you know, he's getting older, but, you know, I met up with him in Pakistan 6 years ago, and he was still a strong, robust older man. That's not the case anymore. His right eye apparently [has developed a disability]… he's struggling. He's been in isolation for 3 years.
The Australian also focused heavily on the psychological impact of prolonged isolation, saying he found it difficult to imagine how someone could cope with such circumstances for such an extended period.
Three Years Of Isolation Raise Mental Health Concerns
Chappell described Khan as one of the strongest people he encountered during his playing career, both physically and mentally. However, he questioned the effect that years of isolation could have on even someone with Khan's resilience.
"I don't know how anyone deals with that. Imran is as strong physically and mentally as anyone that I played cricket against. But I don't know how you deal with absolute isolation for 3 years. He's not, I don't think, he's allowed to read books. He's pretty much just got to sit there and bathe himself. And he's in the dark most of the time.
The former Australia cricketer then linked Khan's reported circumstances with concerns about his overall wellbeing, suggesting that deterioration in mental health could also affect physical health.
"So, that's not good for your mental health, and you know, as your mental health deteriorates, your physical health is going to deteriorate. He doesn't have access, or his family doesn't have access,” Chappell added.
Former Cricketers Renew Appeal
The latest intervention from Chappell and other former cricketers has placed additional focus on Khan's treatment in prison. Their appeal followed reports concerning his medical examination and alleged difficulties surrounding access to appropriate care. Imran Khan remains one of the most prominent figures in Pakistan's cricket history. He captained the national side to its first men's ODI World Cup title in 1992 before leaving cricket for politics and eventually becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan.
His current situation has consequently attracted attention beyond the country's political sphere, with former international cricket figures continuing to publicly call for greater consideration of his health and welfare.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.