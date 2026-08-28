"At the moment, he's not getting any better. You know, from a physical point of view, it's hard to get information but I saw a video clip the other day, I'm assuming, of his latest trip to hospital where he was put into a wheelchair to get him to, from wherever he was, to wherever he was going, and he didn't look well at all. He didn't look robust. He didn't look like he could really... get around very much."