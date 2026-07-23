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Inaugural Assam Premier League to begin on August 1; check teams, format and more

The inaugural edition of the Assam Premier League starting on August 1will comprise 40 league matches, followed by two semifinals and the final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
Inaugural Assam Premier League to begin on August 1; check teams, format and more
Image Credit: Assam Premier League

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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