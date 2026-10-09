Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Australia A beat India A by 69 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead

Australia A beat India A by 69 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead

Australia A defeated India A by 69 runs in the second one-day match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Half-centuries from Josh Philippe and Sam Konstas, followed by Spencer Johnson’s three-wicket haul, powered Australia A to victory.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
Australia A beat India A by 69 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Australia A beat India A by 69 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead
2
3
4
5