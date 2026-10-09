/Australia A beat India A by 69 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead

Australia A defeated India A by 69 runs in the second one-day match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday. Half-centuries from Josh Philippe and Sam Konstas helped the visitors post 275 runs, while Spencer Johnson claimed three wickets to derail India's chase.
Chasing a target of 276, India A were bowled out for 206 in 45.2 overs. Rajat Patidar top-scored for the hosts with 67 off 82 balls, but the team struggled to recover after losing three wickets inside the first nine overs.
After being put under pressure at different stages of the innings, Australia A were guided by Philippe and Konstas, who added 101 runs for the second wicket.
Philippe scored 58 off 58 deliveries, while Konstas made 67 off 88 balls. Philippe brought up his half-century off 53 balls, striking boundaries and finding gaps to keep the scoreboard moving. Konstas reached his fifty off 69 deliveries.
However, India A managed to regain control after the partnership was broken. Philippe was dismissed by Nishant Sindhu, while Arshad Khan removed Konstas, leaving Australia A at 168/3 after 30 overs.
India A picked up wickets at regular intervals in the latter stages, restricting Australia A to 107 runs in the final 20 overs. Arshad was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/56 as Australia A were bowled out for 275 in 49.5 overs.
India A's chase got off to a poor start, with Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan failing to make significant contributions. Padikkal was dismissed for one, Gaikwad scored 12, while Sudharsan managed 13 as India A slipped to 30/3 in the ninth over.
Patidar attempted to steady the innings but received limited support from the other batters. He shared a 51-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Nishant Sindhu, who was unable to help India A build the momentum required to chase the target.
Patidar's innings ended when he fell to Johnson, dealing another blow to India's hopes. Johnson also dismissed Padikkal and Suryansh Shedge, finishing with figures of 3/35 to lead Australia's bowling effort.
Anukul Roy remained unbeaten on 34, but India A were eventually dismissed for 206 in 45.2 overs, handing Australia A a 69-run victory and a 2-0 series lead. With the result, Australia A have secured the three-match series ahead of the final one-day match.
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