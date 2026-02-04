IND U19 vs AFG U19 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final live in India On TV and Online?

India’s quest for a record-extending ICC Under-19 World Cup title reaches a fever pitch today as the "Boys in Blue" take on a resilient Afghanistan in the second semi-final. The stakes couldn't be higher at the Harare Sports Club; for India, it is about maintaining their ruthless dominance, while for Afghanistan, it is a chance to script their greatest cricketing folklore by reaching their first-ever U19 final.

The India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup semi-final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and can be live-streamed via the JioHotstar app starting at 1:00 PM IST on February 4, 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where to watch IND vs AFG U19 semi-final live streaming in India?

Fans in India can catch the high-octane live action of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semi-final on the JioHotstar app and website. As the primary digital partner for ICC events in 2026, JioHotstar offers the most reliable way to stream the game on mobile devices, tablets, and smart TVs.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Afghanistan U19 match live?

The live telecast of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final will be available on the Star Sports Network. Given the magnitude of the knockout clash, the match is expected to be aired across multiple channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and regional language feeds.

What time does India vs Afghanistan U19 semi-final start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) today, February 4. The all-important toss, which often dictates terms at the Harare Sports Club due to early morning moisture, will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Why is this semi-final a tactical masterclass?

Under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre, India has been a juggernaut, blending aggressive batting with a disciplined spin attack that has stifled oppositions throughout the group stages. However, Afghanistan’s rise in youth cricket is no fluke. Historically, Afghanistan has troubled top-tier nations with their mystery spin and fearless top-order hitting.

On a Harare pitch that has shown a bit of "zip" for the seamers early on, the battle between India’s openers and Afghanistan’s new-ball bowlers will be the decisive factor.

India vs Afghanistan: Full Squads for U19 World Cup Semi-Final

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.

Afghanistan U19 Squad: Mahboob Khan (w/c), Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen.