IND U19 vs BAN U19 2nd Semifinal Asia Cup Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Under 19 Vs Bangladesh Under 19 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

It is the semifinals day in U19 Asia Cup cricket. In the first semifinal today, Pakistan U19 will meet UAE U19. In the 2nd semifinal, India U19 team will take on Bangladesh U19 team. Both the matches will be held in Dubai, at ICC Academy grounds. Both the day matches will start at the same time as well.

India U19 are being led by Uday Sharan. The Indian team had started their campaign in the Asia Cup with a thumping win over Afghanistan U19. They had beaten Afghanistan by 7 wickets. However, Sharan and Co lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the next match which sort of derailed their campaign. But the Indians quickly fixed their worries to thrash Nepal U19 in the last group match to qualify for the semifinals.

On the other hand, Bangladesh U19 are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They beat UAE, Japan, and Sri Lanka to book their place in the knockouts. On form, Bangladesh have an edge over India. However, the knockouts require skills of handling of nerves and the team that manages that better will win the crucial game.

In the highly anticipated semifinals, Pakistan-U19 clashes with UAE-U19, while India-U19 faces Bangladesh-U19 tomorrow.



Pakistan vs UAE live stream: https://t.co/p9HA2POgGR

India vs Bangladesh live stream: https://t.co/pyjSXpzJBy#ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/DNo4yWs74v — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 14, 2023

Check below complete Live Streaming, Telecast Details for IND U-19 vs BAN U-19 Asia Cup 2nd semifinal match

When will IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup 2nd semifinal match be played?

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup 2nd semifinal will take place on Friday (December 15).

Where will IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup 2nd semifinal be played?

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup 2nd semifinal match will take place at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

At what time will IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup 2nd semifinal match start?

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup 2nd semifinal match will start at 11 a.m. IST.

How to watch IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup 2nd semifinal on TV?

There is no tv broadcast for IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup 2nd semifinal.

How to watch IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup 2nd semifinal match live streaming?

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup 2nd semifinal match live streaming will be available on Asian Cricket Council (ACC) YouTube channel.

IND U19 Vs BAN U19: Squads

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Saumy Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Innesh Mahajan

Bangladesh U19 Squad: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli(w), Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Parvez Rahman Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby(c), Rohanat Doullah Borson, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Rohanat, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Boranno Mohammad Iqbal