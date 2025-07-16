IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 1st Youth Test Ends In A Thrilling Draw Despite Heroics Of Vaibhav Suryavanshi And Ayush Mhatre

In an intense and high-scoring Youth Test match at Beckenham, India U19 and England U19 played out a gripping draw, with promising youngsters Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre emerging as the standout performers for India. The five-day contest, packed with momentum shifts and individual brilliance, ended in a thrilling finish as England’s lower order held off India’s push for a win on the final day.

India’s Batting Dominance Led by Ayush Mhatre

Batting first, India piled up a mammoth 540 in their first innings, laying down a strong foundation. The innings was anchored by captain Ayush Mhatre, who celebrated his 18th birthday with a century. He was supported by half-centuries from Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu, and Vihaan Malhotra, as the Indian batting unit fired on all cylinders. The solid effort was a reflection of the depth and maturity in India’s youth ranks, with the players showing both composure and aggression against the English attack.

England’s Response: Grit and Resistance

England responded with an impressive 439, thanks to a strong performance from the middle and lower order. Captain Hamza Shaikh was the top scorer with a gritty 84, while Thomas Rew, Ekansh Singh, and Ralphie Albert chipped in with crucial contributions. Despite the deficit, England’s batting display ensured the match stayed competitive and denied India the upper hand at the halfway mark.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Lights Up the Second Innings

India’s second innings was all about Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old sensation who continues to captivate cricket fans. He smashed a quickfire 56 off just 44 balls, showcasing his fearless stroke play and excellent temperament. Supported by Malhotra and Ambrish, India declared their innings after setting a target of 350 for England to chase on the final day. Suryavanshi also made history with the ball, taking a wicket and becoming the youngest Indian ever to claim a wicket in a Youth Test.

England’s Final-Day Defiance

Chasing 350, England looked vulnerable early on but were anchored once again by their skipper, Hamza Shaikh, who compiled a valiant 112. Even as wickets kept tumbling at one end, Shaikh held firm, guiding England closer to safety. As the match headed into its final hour, India remained hopeful of forcing a result. But a resilient lower order, featuring a blistering 50 from Thomas Rew off just 35 balls, managed to hold off India’s bowlers. England finished at 270/7, dramatically drawing the match after surviving a nervy final stand of 12 runs from 67 balls.

What’s Next?

The action now shifts to the second and final Youth Test, which begins on July 20 at Chelmsford. India will look to seal the series with a win, while England will aim to carry the momentum from this hard-earned draw into the decider.