The U19 Asia Cup 2025 reaches its knockout stage as India U19 take on Sri Lanka U19 in the first semi-final at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. With live streaming options available across regions and rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi in red-hot form, this clash promises high drama, big records, and crucial moments that could define the tournament.

Why is the IND U19 vs SL U19 semi-final drawing massive live-streaming interest?

The India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 semi-final has become one of the most searched youth cricket events due to India’s dominant run and the emergence of Vaibhav Suryavanshi as a breakout star. Fans across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UK, and the USA are tuning in via Sony LIV, Sony Sports Network, Ten Sports, Gazi TV, and Willow TV to catch the action live. With a final berth at stake, viewership is expected to peak during the morning hours in India.

How strong has India U19 looked heading into the semi-final?

India U19 have been clinical throughout the group stage, excelling in batting depth, bowling discipline, and fielding standards. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu have powered the batting unit, while D Deepesh has spearheaded the bowling attack with lethal consistency. India’s record at the ICC Academy Ground further boosts confidence, having won five of six Youth ODIs at the venue.

Can Vaibhav Suryavanshi dominate again on the big stage?

All eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has already amassed 732 runs in Youth ODIs at an average of 56.30 with a stunning strike rate of 156.74. His explosive 67 off 36 balls against Sri Lanka U19 in their last meeting remains fresh in memory. In a high-pressure semi-final, his ability to control the tempo could be decisive for India’s chances.

What challenges do Sri Lanka U19 face in this knockout clash?

Sri Lanka U19 have shown flashes of promise but lack consistency with the bat. Kavija Gamage and Vimath Dinsara have provided stability, yet the absence of big scores has hurt momentum. The bowling unit, led by Vigneshwaran Akash and Sethmika Seneviratne, remains their biggest weapon. Early wickets will be crucial if Sri Lanka hope to silence the crowd watching via live streaming platforms worldwide.

How does the head-to-head record shape expectations?

Statistically, India U19 dominate the IND U19 vs SL U19 head-to-head, winning 39 of 46 Youth ODIs. Sri Lanka U19 have managed just six victories, a gap that highlights India’s historical edge. At the ICC Academy Ground, India have also beaten Sri Lanka in both previous encounters, adding further weight to pre-match predictions.

What role will the Dubai pitch play in the semi-final?

The ICC Academy Ground has slowed as the tournament progressed. Teams batting first have enjoyed better success, with scores around 250 proving difficult to chase. Pacers who hit the deck hard and spinners who vary pace have found rewards. The toss could be a turning point, and fans following the live telecast will watch that moment closely.

Which records could fall during the live-streamed semi-final?

Several milestones are within reach. Vihaan Malhotra needs 57 runs to reach 500 YODI runs, while Vimath Dinsara and Kavija Gamage are just three and eight runs away respectively from the same landmark. Such moments add extra intrigue for viewers tracking the match ball by ball online.

Where can fans watch IND U19 vs SL U19 live?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India and streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. International viewers can tune in via Ten Sports, Tapmad TV, Gazi TV, Toffee app, TNT Sports, and Willow TV, ensuring global access to this high-stakes semi-final.