IND U19 vs UAE U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams 171 Off 95 Balls As India Post Record 433 In Asia Cup Opener

India U19 opened their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a performance that echoed sheer dominance at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The match is still underway, yet India have already rewritten the record books by smashing a colossal 433 for 6 in 50 overs, setting the stage for what could become the highest team total in U19 Asia Cup history. With the spotlight firmly on this explosive start, fans and analysts are already talking about a tournament-defining innings.

#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/3N140FhcRV

— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 12, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets Dubai Alight With a 56-Ball Century

The early loss of captain Ayush Mhatre could have unsettled a young side on opening day, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi had other ideas. Walking in with purpose and clarity, the young sensation delivered a batting masterclass that left the UAE bowlers searching for answers. His 171 off 95 balls featured nine fours and a staggering fourteen sixes.

Suryavanshi brought up his fifty in 30 balls and needed only 26 more to reach a breathtaking 56-ball century. This became his second Youth ODI ton, following his 143 against England earlier this year. With every clean strike, Dubai felt smaller, and the UAE bowling lineup struggled to slow the run flow. This innings now stands among the finest individual knocks produced by an India U19 batter on foreign soil.

Massive Partnerships Fuel India’s Record-Breaking First Innings

Once Suryavanshi found his rhythm, the tone of the innings shifted completely. His partnership with Aaron George transformed India’s innings from a recovering start to an unstoppable charge. The duo added a sensational 212 runs for the second wicket, the defining stand of the match, and one that provided a dream platform for the later hitters.

Aaron George played a steady yet impactful hand with 69 off 73 balls, offering the perfect balance to Suryavanshi’s aggression. At 220 for 2, India were primed to go big, and the momentum did not slow down one bit.

Middle Order Carnage Pushes India Beyond 400

Vihaan Malhotra continued the assault with a rapid 69 off 55 balls, adding weight to India’s middle overs. Vedant Trivedi chipped in with a fluent 38, maintaining the scoring rate with sharp running and neat strokeplay.

The final storm came from the lower order where Abhigyan Kundu smashed an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls, while Kanishk Chouhan blasted 28 off just 12 deliveries. Their fearless hitting propelled India past the landmark 400 mark and consolidated what is likely to be a historic total.

UAE Bowlers Endure a Harsh Outing

The UAE bowling attack fought hard but could not contain the relentless flow of boundaries. While Yug Sharma and Uddish Suri picked up two wickets each, India’s batting depth and power proved too strong in conditions that favored strokeplay.