IND U19 vs USA U19 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryawanshi In Action In ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Live For FREE On TV And Online?

The road to global glory begins today in Bulawayo as the reigning champions, India U19, kick off their ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026 campaign. All eyes are on the Queens Sports Club as India faces a rising United States of America (USA) side in a Group A clash that promises high-octane action. While the tournament features the world’s best young talent, the narrative is dominated by India’s opening sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. After making waves in the IPL auction and domestic circuits, the young left-hander is ready to translate his prodigious talent into World Cup runs.

Where to find India vs USA U19 World Cup live streaming?

For fans looking to catch every ball, the digital experience is seamless. The India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed exclusively on the JioHostar app and website. Whether you are on your mobile or a smart TV, you can follow the Live Cricket Score through the platform's dedicated sports interface.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

If you prefer the traditional big-screen experience, the Star Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights for the event. The match will be televised across various Star Sports channels, offering expert commentary in multiple languages. The broadcast begins with a pre-match show analyzing the pitch conditions at Bulawayo and the tactical battle between Ayush Mhatre and Utkarsh Srivastava.

What time does the India vs USA match start?

The Group A fixture is scheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026. The toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST, with the first ball being bowled at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time). Given the early morning conditions in Zimbabwe, the toss-winning captain may look to exploit the moisture on the Queens Sports Club surface.

Why is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the player to watch?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi isn't just another opening batter; he is a record-breaker. At just 14 years old, his technical maturity and aggressive strokeplay have drawn comparisons to greats of the game. Under the leadership of Captain Ayush Mhatre, Suryavanshi’s role will be to provide explosive starts, allowing the middle order, featuring Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra, to build a massive total. The USA U19 team, led by Utkarsh Srivastava, enters this contest as the underdog but carries a "nothing to lose" attitude. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Rayaan Taj and Rishi Appidi, will need to find a way to silence the Indian top order early.

Full Squads

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, RS Ambrish, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia.

USA U19: Amrinder Gill, Sahil Garg, Arjun Mahesh (w), Utkarsh Srivastava (c), Adnit Jhamb, Amogh Arepally, Nitish Sudini, Shiv Shani, Adit Kappa, Sahir Bhatia, Rayaan Taj, Advaith Krishna, Sabrish Prasad, Ritvik Appidi, Rishabh Shimpi.