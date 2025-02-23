IND v PAK Pitch Report From Dubai International Stadium For Champions Trophy 2025: Spin-Friendly Track On The Cards

The stage is set for another epic clash as India and Pakistan prepare to battle it out in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. With Pakistan already in a must-win situation after their opening loss to New Zealand, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Meanwhile, India, fresh from a victory over Bangladesh, will aim to extend their dominance over their arch-rivals in ICC tournaments.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for its dual nature, offering early assistance to pacers while slowing down as the game progresses. Historically, the surface has not been conducive to high-scoring encounters, with only four 300-plus scores recorded in 59 ODIs at this venue.

First Innings Conditions: Batters can expect some initial movement from the pacers with the new ball. Seamers will look to exploit the bounce and carry, particularly under the afternoon sun. The first ten overs could be crucial, with swing and seam playing a significant role.

Middle Overs: Spinners will come into play, as the dry surface starts gripping the ball. Expect turn and variable bounce, making stroke-making challenging.

Second Innings Factor: Chasing teams have had a slight edge in Dubai, winning 35 out of the 59 ODIs played here. As the evening progresses, the pitch tends to settle, making batting slightly easier. However, dew is unlikely to be a major factor, meaning spinners could still have a say in the final outcome.

India’s batters, led by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, have spent significant time in the nets adjusting to the conditions, particularly focusing on countering Pakistan’s formidable pace attack. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s pacers, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, will be eager to make early inroads.

Dubai Weather Report for IND vs PAK Clash

Dubai’s weather will be a crucial factor in this high-stakes encounter. The forecast predicts hot and humid conditions during the match, with temperatures hovering around 33°C in the afternoon before dropping to 26°C in the evening.

Afternoon: The scorching heat could pose a challenge for fielding teams, increasing fatigue levels.

Evening: Cloudy and warm conditions are expected, with minimal chances of dew. This might level the playing field for both batting and bowling sides, ensuring a fair contest.

Wind Factor: A mild breeze might provide some relief to the players, but it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the game.

Toss Factor and Match Strategy

The toss might not be a game-defining factor, but history suggests teams prefer chasing at this venue. Given the slightly easier batting conditions in the second innings, the captain winning the toss may opt to field first.

For India: If they bat first, they will look to post a competitive total around the 260-280 mark, knowing that Pakistan’s middle order has been under pressure in recent games.

For Pakistan: Their top order needs to fire early to put India on the back foot. If they bowl first, they must capitalize on the early movement available under the afternoon sun.

Key Stats at Dubai International Cricket Stadium