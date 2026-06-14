/IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Shubman Gill takes stunning one-handed catch, scores unbeaten 84 as India beat Afghanistan

India captain Shubman Gill produced a sensational one-handed catch during the opening ODI against Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala, leaving fans and commentators in awe.
The rain-hit contest was reduced to 25 overs per side, and India opted to field first after winning the toss. While Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a breathtaking knock of 102 off 51 balls, India's bowlers pulled things back brilliantly in the latter half of the innings.
The moment of the match came on the fourth ball of the 22nd over. Debutant spinner Harsh Dubey bowled a slower delivery outside off stump to Allah Ghazanfar, who backed away looking to pull. The batter got a thick outside edge, and the ball flew quickly towards first slip.
Standing in the slip cordon, Gill reacted instantly and dived to his left, grabbing a stunning one-handed catch with his weaker left hand. He ensured the ball stayed in his grasp as he rolled on the ground, completing one of the finest catches seen this year.
What. A. Catch— BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2026
Captain Shubman Gill with an absolute stunner of a grab
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Ghazanfar was dismissed for a duck, becoming the eighth Afghanistan batter to depart as India's grip on the game tightened.
Earlier in the same over, Harsh Dubey had removed Azmatullah Omarzai for 26 off 16 balls. The Afghanistan all-rounder charged down the track but failed to connect, allowing wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan to complete a stumping.
Afghanistan eventually folded for 194 in 24.5 overs. Apart from Gurbaz's explosive century, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was the only other batter to cross 25, scoring 27 runs.
India's debutants impressed with the ball, with Gurnoor Brar finishing with figures of 3/27, while Harsh Dubey claimed 3/47.
Speaking after the match, Gill revealed that he had been working extensively on his slip catching and had even spoken to fielding coach T. Dilip before the game.
"I definitely caught the ball, practicing a lot, taking a lot of slip catches, and even, you know, before the match I was talking to our fielding coach that I haven't really taken like a really brilliant catch in my international career so far, and I'm very happy to get that catch," Gill said during a post-match chat with Murali Kartik.
Practice makes perfect— BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2026
Captain Shubman Gill on THAT stunning one-handed catch in the slips today
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Gill capped off a memorable outing by guiding India to a seven-wicket victory. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 84 off 66 balls smashing 11 boundaries and two sixes as India chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.
For his all-round performance, Gill was named Player of the Match as India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.
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