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IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Shubman Gill takes stunning one-handed catch, scores unbeaten 84 as India beat Afghanistan

Shubman Gill starred with both bat and in the field, taking a sensational one-handed catch before scoring an unbeaten 84 to guide India to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first ODI. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with Gill earning the Player of the Match award.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Shubman Gill takes stunning one-handed catch, scores unbeaten 84 as India beat Afghanistan
Image Credit: Pic Credits: BCCI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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