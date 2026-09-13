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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 82 powers stunning chase as India crush Afghanistan by 7 wickets

Abhishek Sharma smashed a blistering 82 off 32 balls as India chased down 157 against Afghanistan with ease. His explosive knock powered India to a seven-wicket win in the first T20I, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 10:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 82 powers stunning chase as India crush Afghanistan by 7 wickets
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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