Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India win toss and opt to bowl; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out, Jasprit Bumrah returns

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India win toss and opt to bowl; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out, Jasprit Bumrah returns

Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Varun Chakaravarthy have made a return to India’s playing eleven as captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan in the first of three T20Is here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India win toss and opt to bowl; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out, Jasprit Bumrah returns
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India win toss and opt to bowl; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out, Jasprit Bumrah returns
2
3
4
5