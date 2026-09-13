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IND vs AFG 1st T20I: 'Vande Mataram' played ahead of India and Afghanistan national anthems

In a historic first, India's national song Vande Mataram was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the national anthems of both India and Afghanistan before the first T20I began on Sunday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 08:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
IND vs AFG 1st T20I: 'Vande Mataram' played ahead of India and Afghanistan national anthems
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IND vs AFG 1st T20I: 'Vande Mataram' played ahead of India and Afghanistan national anthems
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