Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out despite Zimbabwe heroics as Sanju Samson returns to open

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out despite Zimbabwe heroics as Sanju Samson returns to open

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out on India’s playing XI despite his impressive Zimbabwe series, with Sanju Samson returning to the opening slot. Samson opened alongside Abhishek Sharma, while Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy also returned to the side.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 08:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out despite Zimbabwe heroics as Sanju Samson returns to open
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup final: India win toss, opt to bat; Kamalini replaces Pratika Rawal
2
3
4
5