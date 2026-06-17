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IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India thrash Afghanistan by 170 runs, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan shine

India produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash Afghanistan by 170 runs in the second ODI and seal the series in Lucknow. Centuries from Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan powered India to a huge total before the bowlers completed a clinical win.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 10:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India thrash Afghanistan by 170 runs, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan shine
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

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