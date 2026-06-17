/IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India thrash Afghanistan by 170 runs, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan shine

Gill brought up his ninth ODI century off just 77 balls and continued to accelerate, reaching 150 in only 108 deliveries. His magnificent 154 off 110 balls included 22 fours and two sixes, while the innings also saw him become the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 ODI runs in terms of innings. At the other end, Kishan was equally destructive, smashing 125 from only 79 balls with 14 fours and seven sixes. His century came off just 71 deliveries as he dominated the middle overs and ensured India maintained an extraordinary scoring rate.