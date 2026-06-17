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  • /IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Prince Yadav gets debut cap at LSG home ground as Gill, Shahidi make 3 changes each, Afg bring batter with 54.96 LIST A average

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Prince Yadav gets debut cap at LSG home ground as Gill, Shahidi make 3 changes each, Afg bring batter with 54.96 LIST A average

Pacer Prince Yadav received his ODI debut cap at the home ground of his Indian Premier League franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer presenting the cap ahead of the match.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Prince Yadav gets debut cap at LSG home ground as Gill, Shahidi make 3 changes each, Afg bring batter with 54.96 LIST A average
Image Credit: Credits - X (ACB media, BCCI)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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