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  • /IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan create history after scoring centuries, become first Indian pair to...

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan create history after scoring centuries, become first Indian pair to...

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan produced a batting masterclass in Lucknow, smashing scintillating centuries to leave Afghanistan reeling in the second ODI. Their record-breaking partnership also made them the first Indian pair to score centuries in under 80 balls in the same innings.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan create history after scoring centuries, become first Indian pair to...
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ BCCI)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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