/IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan create history after scoring centuries, become first Indian pair to...

India's batting stars put on an explosive display in Lucknow on Wednesday as captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan smashed magnificent centuries against Afghanistan in the second ODI, putting the hosts firmly on course to seal the series.
While Gill continued his dream run as India's white-ball captain with another classy hundred, scoring 154 off 110 balls, Kishan ended a long wait for an ODI century with a breathtaking 125 off 79 deliveries, marking a remarkable comeback in his ODI journey.
The duo's partnership proved to be the defining phase of the innings. Gill and Kishan stitched together a massive 224-run stand for the third wicket, completely taking the game away from Afghanistan. Their contrasting styles, Gill's composure and Kishan's aggression-proved to be the perfect combination.
The partnership also helped script a unique milestone. For the first time in ODI history, two Indian batters scored centuries in 80 balls or fewer in the same innings. By the time Afghanistan finally managed to dismiss Kishan, the damage had already been done.
India suffered an early setback when Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for just four after the hosts were put into bat. But the early wicket only brought Gill to the crease sooner than expected.
The Indian captain got going immediately, striking boundaries with ease and matching Rohit Sharma's attacking approach during the Powerplay. Even after Rohit's dismissal at 48, Gill remained composed, rotating strike and punishing loose deliveries.
Shubman Gill in his element— BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2026
Well played Captain
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The right-hander eventually reached his century with a boundary off Bilal Sami, bringing up his ninth ODI hundred and his maiden century as India's ODI captain.
The left-hander initially took his time to settle before launching a stunning counterattack against Afghanistan's bowling attack. He took on Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar and Hashmatullah Shahidi.
Kishan reached his hundred in just 71 deliveries before taking his assault to another level. His innings of 125 off 79 balls was studded with 14 fours and seven sixes, making it one of the finest ODI knocks of his career. It was also Kishan's first ODI century since his historic double hundred against Bangladesh in December 2022.
Arms aloft, big smile, celebrations to cherish— BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2026
Ishan Kishan, take a bow!
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Having already won the opening ODI in Dharamsala, India entered the Lucknow encounter looking to seal the series. Thanks to the twin centuries from Gill and Kishan, the hosts placed themselves in complete control and left Afghanistan searching for answers.
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