/IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: India opt to bowl, Ravi Bishnoi replaces injured Varun Chakaravarthy

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-game series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Hosts Afghanistan named an unchanged side for the fixture, while the Men in Blue were forced to make one change, bringing in Ravi Bishnoi for the injured Varun Chakaravarthy. India will look to seal the T20I series against Afghanistan, with the visitors needing a sharp turnaround after a one-sided opener.