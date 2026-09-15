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  • /IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: India opt to bowl, Ravi Bishnoi replaces injured Varun Chakaravarthy

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: India opt to bowl, Ravi Bishnoi replaces injured Varun Chakaravarthy

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the second T20I in New Delhi. Ravi Bishnoi replaces the injured Varun Chakaravarthy, while Afghanistan have retained their unchanged XI.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: India opt to bowl, Ravi Bishnoi replaces injured Varun Chakaravarthy
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: India opt to bowl, Ravi Bishnoi replaces injured Varun Chakaravarthy
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