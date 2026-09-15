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  • /IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma power India to 7-wicket win, seal series 2-0

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma power India to 7-wicket win, seal series 2-0

India produced another emphatic chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second T20I on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 11:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma power India to 7-wicket win, seal series 2-0
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma power India to 7-wicket win, seal series 2-0
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