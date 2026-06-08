IND vs AFG: Afghanistan reach 18/0 at lunch after follow-on as Manav Suthar's 6/33 puts India in command

Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar starred with a six-wicket haul before Afghanistan's openers showed greater resistance in the follow-on, reaching 18/0 at lunch on Day 3 of the one-off Test against India at the New PCA Stadium on Monday.

After resuming the day at 113/5, Afghanistan were bowled out for 152 in their first innings, conceding a massive 412-run first-innings lead after India had declared at 564/8. Suthar was the chief architect of the collapse, finishing with outstanding figures of 6/33 in 22 overs to record the second-best bowling figures by an Indian on Test debut.

India made an early breakthrough in the morning when Prasidh Krishna dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai for a duck, castling the all-rounder with a delivery that sneaked through his attempted drive. The wicket left Afghanistan at 118/6 and firmly on the back foot.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rahmat Shah, who had carried Afghanistan's hopes overnight, continued his determined resistance and became the first batter from his country to score a Test fifty against India. Having already become the first Afghanistan player to cross 1,000 Test runs on Day 2, Rahmat once again stood tall amid a batting collapse around him.

The right-hander found support from Sharafuddin Ashraf, who battled through a visible injury to add valuable runs. However, Suthar returned to break the partnership, with Ashraf edging behind to Rishabh Pant after India successfully reviewed the on-field decision.

Suthar then produced the ball of the innings, dismissing Rahmat for 60. The spinner drew the batter into a sweep with a flighted delivery that dipped sharply before crashing into the stumps, bringing up his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The left-arm spinner added the wicket of Mohammad Saleem Safi soon after to complete a memorable six-for, while Washington Sundar wrapped up the innings by dismissing Ziaur Rahman Sharifi as Afghanistan folded for 152.

With a lead of 412 runs, India enforced the follow-on and immediately handed the new ball to Suthar.

Afghanistan's second innings, however, began with greater purpose. Opener Sediqullah Atal adopted an aggressive approach against the debutant spinner, refusing to allow him to settle into a rhythm. After surviving an early lbw appeal and a difficult chance at short leg, Atal counterattacked by striking a six over long-on and a boundary over mid-off, before adding another four to race to 16 off 12 deliveries.

Abdul Malik remained watchful at the other end as Afghanistan negotiated the brief pre-lunch period without losing a wicket. At Lunch, Afghanistan were 18/0 in four overs in their second innings, still trailing India by 394 runs but showing far more intent than they managed in the first innings.

Brief Scores

India 564/8 dec in 127 overs (Shubman Gill 126, KL Rahul 100, Rishabh Pant 81, Sai Sudharsan 81, Washington Sundar 52*; Mohammad Saleem Safi 6-140) lead Afghanistan 152/10 and 18/0 in 4 overs (Sediqullah Atal 16*, Abdul Malik 2*) by 394 runs.