IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya set for ODI comeback as BCCI CoE clears fitness test ahead of Afghanistan series

India has received a major boost ahead of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya reportedly nearing full fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Pandya, who was named in India's squad subject to fitness, has completed an extensive rehabilitation programme after struggling with back spasms during IPL 2026. The injury forced him to miss several matches for Mumbai Indians before he returned later in the tournament.

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According to reports, the 32-year-old has responded positively to training and is now expected to be available for selection for the ODI series beginning in Dharamsala.

Hardik Pandya completes rehabilitation programme

Pandya arrived at the CoE on June 2 and underwent fitness assessments as part of his recovery process. During his stay, the seam-bowling all-rounder reportedly participated in batting, bowling and fielding drills, along with match-simulation sessions designed to test his readiness for 50-over cricket.

Sources familiar with the development indicated that Pandya has shown no signs of discomfort and has successfully completed the required workload, including bowling extended spells.

His return comes at an important stage for India as the team begins preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

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Major boost for India's ODI plans

Pandya has not featured in an ODI since India's Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025. Given his importance as a pace-bowling all-rounder, his availability significantly strengthens India's balance ahead of the Afghanistan series.

The selectors had included him in the squad while awaiting final medical clearance, and the latest update suggests he is on course to make his ODI comeback.

Rohit Sharma still awaiting clearance

While Pandya's fitness status appears encouraging, captain Rohit Sharma is still undergoing assessment at the Centre of Excellence. The veteran opener is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during IPL 2026, an issue that forced him to miss multiple matches during the tournament.

Though he returned later in the season, the Indian team management is continuing to monitor his recovery before taking a final call of his participation.

Virat Kohli ruled out, Jaiswal called up

India will be without Virat Kohli for the Afghanistan ODIs after the former captain suffered a hamstring injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title-winning-campaign.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named as Kohli's replacement in the squad. The ODI series between India and Afghanistan will begin in Dharamsala on June 13 before moving to Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20.