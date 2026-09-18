/IND vs AFG: Shreyas Iyer calls Ibrahim Zadran to trophy celebration after India’s 127-Run win

The final result belonged entirely to India, but Shreyas Iyer made sure Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran was not left out of the celebrations. Moments after India wrapped up the Afghanistan T20I series with a 127 run victory in the third match on September 17, Iyer called Zadran onto the podium. The two captains then shared the trophy presentation before Zadran joined the Indian players for their champions photograph.
India had completed a 3-0 sweep, yet the Indian captain chose to use the occasion to acknowledge the opposition skipper. The gesture came at the end of the Friendship Cup and offered a different image from the one seen during a contest that India had controlled comprehensively.
For Zadran and his team, the night ended with Afghanistan bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs. India had earlier put 221/7 on the board, eventually winning by 127 runs.
Abhishek’s Extraordinary Night
The foundation for India's huge victory was laid by Abhishek Sharma, who produced one of the most remarkable T20I innings of the series. Abhishek smashed 108 from 34 balls and reached his hundred in only 30 deliveries. His assault came at the top of the order and completely changed the complexion of India's innings. The 30 ball hundred also took him past Rohit Sharma's previous Indian record of a 35 ball century against Sri Lanka in 2017. Abhishek's effort was also the fastest T20I hundred recorded by a player from a Full Member nation.
Sanju Samson provided support with a 50 as India finished with 221/7 after being sent in to bat.
Afghanistan never managed to mount a serious response. Their innings lasted only 14.1 overs before all 10 wickets fell, allowing India to finish the series without dropping a game.
What Iyer Said After The Win
Iyer played down the idea that India had bullied Afghanistan and instead acknowledged the visitors' efforts during the series.
'How does this dominating win feel? I mean, I wouldn't say bullying, but you would definitely be respectful of the fact that you have come to India and then they were hosting the series. So commendable performance by them as well. It wasn't an easy wicket, but the way Abhishek played today was flawless, and it was just pleasing to the eye.'
The captain also explained why he had expected India to bat in the deciding match, revealing that he had discussed the toss with Zadran.
'The win was even more convincing. That should please you? Honestly speaking, I knew that I was going to bat today because we had a brief conversation with Ibrahim. He wanted to bowl in the first two games as well. So I had this vision, envisioned that we were going to bat. But yeah, phenomenal start we got, and then obviously just to cream those runs in between to get 220 on the board was commendable.'
Iyer’s Praise For Axar
Axar Patel was another player singled out by Iyer after India's convincing performance.
'On Axar Patel's spell] Yes, absolutely. He's done it in the past, he's doing it now, and he's got immense experience. He knows when the critical situation arrives, and he's the man to deliver in that position. So he's been doing it over the years, and I personally feel that he's someone who has got his head on his shoulders and thinks a lot about his game, and he's been performing consistently throughout. So kudos to him.'
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