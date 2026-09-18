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IND vs AFG: Shreyas Iyer calls Ibrahim Zadran to trophy celebration after India’s 127-Run win

The final result belonged entirely to India, but Shreyas Iyer made sure Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran was not left out of the celebrations.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
IND vs AFG: Shreyas Iyer calls Ibrahim Zadran to trophy celebration after India’s 127-Run win
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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IND vs AFG: Shreyas Iyer calls Ibrahim Zadran to trophy celebration after India’s 127-Run win
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