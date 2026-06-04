IND vs AFG Test: Kuldeep Yadav reveals his priority ahead of Afghanistan clash, says 'My focus is fully on playing...'

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made it clear that his priority remains Test cricket as he prepares to lead the spin attack in the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan. With senior all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel unavailable, Kuldeep is expected to play a key role in India's bowling plans during the match in New Chandigarh.

Speaking on JioHotstar's Follow the Blues, Kuldeep reflected on his preparation for the red-ball assignment after completing his IPL 2026 campaign with Delhi Capitals.

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Kuldeep ready to lead India's spin department

Ahead of the Afghanistan Test, Kuldeep Yadav acknowledged the absence of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel but backed India's spin unit to deliver. "The preparations have been going well for the Afghanistan Test match. We have had two net sessions so far. Yes, Jaddu bhai is not there. He is a regular in Tests. We will also miss Axar Patel. But the preparations have been good," Kuldeep said.

The left-arm wrist-spinner also praised youngsters Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar, while highlighting Washington Sundar's growing experience in the longest format.

"Washington is also playing Test cricket quite regularly now, so he is well settled in the setup. They might lack international experience, but when it comes to preparation and match awareness in red-ball cricket, they are absolutely on top because they have been playing regularly," he added.

'My Focus is fully on playing red-ball cricket'

Kuldeep emphasised that his primary objective is to contribute as an attacking spinner capable of producing breakthroughs in Test cricket. "As an attacking spinner, I want to get breakthroughs for the team regularly, and that's my only mindset. My focus is fully on playing red-ball cricket," he said.

The spinner also underlined the importance of India's upcoming Test schedule, which includes a crucial five-match home series against Australia in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

"There are several important Test series coming up, especially the five-match series against Australia at home. That series will play a crucial role in determining our campaign in this World Test Championship cycle," Kuldeep stated.

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Kuldeep opens up on IPL-to-Test transition

Having recently featured in IPL 2026, Kuldeep admitted that shifting from T20 cricket to the traditional format requires a significant mental adjustment. "It is tough when you switch from IPL cricket to red-ball cricket. Preparation becomes very necessary. Luckily, I got time. I practised for at least 10 to 15 days and got the feel of the red ball," he said.

Kuldeep explained that while T20 cricket revolves around constant aggression, Test cricket demands patience, discipline and consistency.

"In T20, you are always attacking. You always think about going after the batter. But in Test cricket, the batter has a lot of time. It all depends on how much patience you have and how long you can keep bowling in the right areas. Consistency on a good length matters. That is a big challenge," he added.

As India prepare for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting June 6, Kuldeep is expected to shoulder added responsibility as the senior spinner in the squad.