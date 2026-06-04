IND vs AFG Test: Ravichandran Ashwin's big claim on Shubman Gill, says 'His success will redefine India's test team...'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Test captain Shubman Gill to become the face of India's red-ball future, saying the youngster's success could play a defining role in shaping the team's next era.

Ahead of India's one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, Ashwin showered praise on Gill's growth as both a batter and captain, particularly after his impressive performances during India's recent Test tour of England.

"Shubman Gill had a fantastic series in England. As soon as he was made captain, he went there and delivered, both with the bat and with his leadership. He scored runs in tough conditions and handled the pressure of captaincy with maturity. That showed his class and his ability to bat long," Ashwin said on JioHotstar.

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Ashwin credited Gill's recent success to improvements in his batting technique, especially against seam and swing bowling. "He has worked hard on his technique, especially keeping his bat close to the pads, which helped him reduce the gap between bat and pad, making him more solid against the moving ball," the veteran spinner explained.

The former India cricketer believes those adjustments could help Gill replicate his overseas success in home conditions as well.

'He can lead the batting line-up for years'

While Gill is yet to produce a defining innings at home since taking over the Test captaincy, Ashwin expects the 26-year-old to make a major impact in the coming years.

"Yes, he hasn't fired with the bat yet on home soil as captain, but with this change in his batting technique, I expect him to go all guns blazing at home too. His success in Test cricket will play a big role in redefining India's Test team. He is the kind of player who can lead the batting line-up for years to come," Ashwin added.

Kuldeep Yadav to lead India's spin attack

Ashwin also shared his views on India's bowling combination for the Afghanistan Test, especially with Ravindra Jadeja unavailable.

"Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin attack against Afghanistan in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. He has been bowling with great rhythm and confidence. His ability to turn the ball both ways and his experience in home conditions make him a huge threat," Ashwin said.

The former spinner also backed Washington Sundar to play an important supporting role. "Washington Sundar will play the supporting role. He is more of a defensive, containing bowler who can also bat lower down the order. His accuracy and ability to bowl long spells will be useful on a wearing track. Both will be key to India's success in this Test match," he added.

Harsh Dubey's possible debut excites Ashwin

Apart from India's established stars, Ashwin admitted he is keen to see whether young all-rounder Harsh Dubey gets an opportunity in the playing XI. "My eyes will be on Harsh Dubey. I am curious whether he will get a chance. He had a strong domestic season and a very good IPL season. Those performances work in his favour. I am looking forward to seeing him make his debut," Ashwin said.