IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Mitchell Marsh Creates History; Joins Ricky Ponting, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Gilchrist In Elite List For Australia

Australia stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh etched his name into cricket history during his match-winning knock against India in the first ODI of the three-match at Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

In Australia's rain-affected chase of a revised Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) target of 131 runs - which they achieved with ease, Marsh delivered an explosive performance and achieved a significant milestone.

The 33-year-old Marsh scored 46 not out off 52 with the help of 3 sixes and 2 boundaries. During his knock, Marsh became the just the eighth Australian to hit 100 or more sixes in ODI cricket.

Marsh’s power-hitting isn’t limited to ODIs - he has also struck 32 sixes in Tests and 101 in T20Is

Mitchell Marsh entered elite company on October 19 (Sunday), becoming just the eighth Australian to smash 100 or more ODI sixes. The milestone came during the first ODI against India in Perth.

Marsh brought up his 100th ODI six in just his 97th match when hit Mohammed Siraj over deep cover for a maximum.



Australians To Hit 100 Or More Sixes In ODI Cricket

Ricky Ponting – 159 Sixes

Glenn Maxwell – 155 Sixes

Adam Gilchrist – 148 Sixes

Shane Watson – 131 Sixes

David Warner – 130 Sixes

Aaron Finch – 129 Sixes

Andrew Symonds – 103 Sixes

Mitchell Marsh – 102 Sixes

Over all, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi leads with 351 ODI sixes, followed closely by former India captain Rohit Sharma with 344 maximums.

Bowlers, Mitchell Marsh Power Australia To 7-Wicket Win In Series Opener

Stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh shepherded Australia's chase as the hosts clinched a comfortable seven-wicket win in the first ODI against India in Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, India faced a top-order collapse with veteran duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling in their much-anticipated comeback to international cricket. The rain-marred match was reduced to 26 overs per side with India making 136 for 9. Australia's revised target was 131 runs off 26 overs, which the hosts chased down with 29 balls remaining .

Chasing 131, the hosts did suffer early blows, just like India in the first innings. While Arshdeep Singh struck in the second over to dismiss the dangerous Travis Head, Axar Patel ended Matthew Short’s struggle in the eighth over.

However, that did not have any impact on Australia’s momentum as skipper Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe kept things under control. A change in bowling by the Indian skipper and his decision to bring in Washington Sundar helped India get another breakthrough as Philippe walked back to the pavilion, scoring 37 in 29 balls.

The Indian bowlers couldn’t contain the batters any further, as Marsh’s unbeaten 46, coupled with Philippe and Matt Renshaw’s contributions, helped the hosts secure a win.