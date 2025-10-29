IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Suryakumar Yadav’s India Take on Australia in Canberra

The wait is finally over for cricket fans as India take on Australia in the 1st T20I of the five-match series at the picturesque Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The match begins at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:15 PM IST. This high-voltage encounter marks the start of India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026, while also giving fans a chance to witness two of the world’s best T20 sides battle it out on Australian soil.

The fixture holds special importance as it will be Suryakumar Yadav’s first major overseas assignment as captain. After guiding India to an unbeaten Asia Cup 2025 victory, the flamboyant batter now faces the challenge of leading his team in fast and bouncy conditions Down Under.

Where to Watch IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcast rights for the India vs Australia T20I series. The match will be available in multiple languages, including English and Hindi, across various Star Sports channels.

For those who prefer a full TV experience, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports Select HD will deliver every ball, boundary, and wicket in high definition.

How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming Online?

For fans who prefer streaming on the go, the India vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming will be available exclusively on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Viewers can log in via their mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, or laptops to enjoy uninterrupted live coverage in HD quality.

Subscribers can choose between mobile-only plans or premium packages that allow viewing across multiple devices. The platform will also offer live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, expert insights, and post-match highlights, ensuring a complete digital viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in IND vs AUS 1st T20I?

India’s top order, led by Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, will look to counter the early movement of Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, known for his fearless strokeplay, will be crucial in the middle overs.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah strengthens India’s bowling attack, alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who bring variety and control. For Australia, skipper Mitchell Marsh, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, and the in-form Travis Head are expected to make an impact, while Adam Zampa will be the go-to spinner in Canberra’s balanced conditions.

Why Is This Match So Important for Both Teams?

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just months away, this series serves as a critical testing ground for both sides. India will aim to build consistency under Suryakumar’s leadership and assess their young core, while Australia will look to settle their combinations and regain rhythm after injury setbacks to key players like Glenn Maxwell.

The clash between two evenly matched teams not only promises entertainment but also valuable insights for selectors and coaches ahead of the global event.

India vs Australia 1st T20I: Match Summary and Broadcast Details

Fixture: India vs Australia, 1st T20I

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Time: 1:45 PM IST (Toss: 1:15 PM IST)

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select HD)

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (App and Website)