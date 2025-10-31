IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Watch India Take on Australia in High-Voltage MCG Clash — Time, Telecast & Online Details Inside

Cricket fans are set for a blockbuster evening as India take on Australia in the 2nd T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today. After the rain-marred opener in Canberra ended without a result, all eyes now shift to Melbourne where Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will look to draw first blood in this much-anticipated series. With millions searching for IND vs AUS live streaming details, India vs Australia T20 live telecast channels, and when and where to watch, here’s every detail you need — along with match context and key storylines.

When and What Time is IND vs AUS 2nd T20I?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be played on Friday, October 31, 2025, at the MCG in Melbourne.

Match Time: 1:45 PM IST

Toss Time: 1:15 PM IST

Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live on TV?

Wondering which TV channel will broadcast the match?

The Star Sports Network holds exclusive broadcast rights in India. Cricket lovers can tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and regional feeds to enjoy high-quality live telecast.

Australian viewers can watch the match live on Foxtel.

How to Watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming Online?

Searching for IND vs AUS live streaming free options or official digital platforms?

Fans in India can stream the match live on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and website.

Australia-based fans can watch live action on Kayo Sports.

What Happened in the First T20I?

The series opener in Canberra offered a brief but exciting preview before rain played spoilsport. Suryakumar Yadav showed signs of returning to peak form, smashing an unbeaten 39 off 24 balls. Shubman Gill was equally impressive with a fluent 37* off 20 deliveries, setting a strong platform.

However, after just 9.4 overs, heavy rain forced the game to be abandoned — making today’s clash crucial for momentum.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch?

For India:

Suryakumar Yadav – back in rhythm, leading from the front

Shubman Gill – timing and touch looked sublime

Jasprit Bumrah – pace spearhead ready to exploit MCG bounce

For Australia:

Josh Hazlewood – looked the most threatening with new ball

Travis Head & Tim David – game-changers in short formats

With both sides stacked with match-winners, expect nothing less than a fierce contest.

What Are the Team Squads for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I?

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Philippe, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Owen, Tanveer Sangha

Can India Start Strong in Melbourne?

With the ODI series loss still fresh and rain ruining their momentum in the first T20I, India will be hungry for a statement win. The MCG’s larger boundaries make smart running and disciplined bowling vital, and both teams will look to strike early.

India have form on their side, while Australia rely on home advantage and pace firepower. Expect a tight, thrilling battle under the lights.