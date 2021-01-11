हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: 'Bruised. Broken. But never short of character'

Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin made sure that they remain till the end to help India salvage a brilliant draw. 

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: &#039;Bruised. Broken. But never short of character&#039;
Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari (Source: Twitter/ajinkyarahane88)

Team India started the final day of the third Test at Sydney with a herculean task at hand and with skipper Ajinkya Rahane falling without adding a single run to his overnight tally definitely made things look worse. However, with the arrival of Rishabh Pant in the middle it didn't take the story to take a new turn, as the wicketkeeper-batsman scored at ease putting the hosts under pressure.

The left-handed batsman scored 97 from 118 balls, while Pujara at the other end maintained his cool and calm approach before he was removed by Josh Hazlewood on 77 from 205 deliveries. Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin then joined the act, making sure that they remain till the end to help India salvage a brilliant draw. Both the batsmen returned unbeaten after playing 161 and 128 balls respectively.

Many former and active cricketers hailed the grit shown by Ashwin and Vihari as praises kept pouring on Twitter after the outcome of the contest. Here are a few tweets: 

The four-match Test series is squared at 1-1, with the hosts winning the first in Adelaide and India bouncing back in the boxing-day Test.  

