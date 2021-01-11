IND vs AUS 3rd Test: 'Bruised. Broken. But never short of character'

Team India started the final day of the third Test at Sydney with a herculean task at hand and with skipper Ajinkya Rahane falling without adding a single run to his overnight tally definitely made things look worse. However, with the arrival of Rishabh Pant in the middle it didn't take the story to take a new turn, as the wicketkeeper-batsman scored at ease putting the hosts under pressure.

The left-handed batsman scored 97 from 118 balls, while Pujara at the other end maintained his cool and calm approach before he was removed by Josh Hazlewood on 77 from 205 deliveries. Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin then joined the act, making sure that they remain till the end to help India salvage a brilliant draw. Both the batsmen returned unbeaten after playing 161 and 128 balls respectively.

Many former and active cricketers hailed the grit shown by Ashwin and Vihari as praises kept pouring on Twitter after the outcome of the contest. Here are a few tweets:

Bruised. Broken. But never short of character. Really happy with how the boys fought till the end. Lots to learn and improve as we look forward to Brisbane now. pic.twitter.com/4VBZGCvbnp — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2021

Unbelievable Grit, determination and character shown by #TeamIndia. What an unbelievably spirited effort and some serious grind. Well done men test cricket at its best. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 11, 2021

Test cricket at it's best. Highs and lows but through it all we backed ourselves to be determined and never give up @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Qws8gmiuve — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) January 11, 2021

We saw it at the Wanderers in SA on a treacherous pitch in 2018 and we saw it today, the character that this India team has. Hats off!

#INDvAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 11, 2021

Fighting till the very end Tremendous spirit shown by the team pic.twitter.com/ZEHuaFK1G9 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 11, 2021

What an amazing test series this is between Aust & India. Today’s test cricket was brilliant & I cannot compliment India enough on their courageous approach & their effort today, just outstanding. Both sides gave it everything they had at the SCG today. Gotta love test cricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 11, 2021

Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can't wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021

Pic1 - Till Rishabh Pant was at the crease.

Pic2- Pujara, Vihari and Ashwin. And the combination of these 2 made it a fantastic Test Match. Feel so so proud of the Team,

Pant showed why he needs to b treated differently & d grit showed by Vihari, Pujara & Ashwin was unbelievable pic.twitter.com/aU3qN6O3JF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

The four-match Test series is squared at 1-1, with the hosts winning the first in Adelaide and India bouncing back in the boxing-day Test.