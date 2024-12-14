IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 Weather Update: When Will Play Re-Start In Brisbane Or It Will Be Abandoned Due To Rain?

The rain played spoilsport in the first session as early lunch was taken on the opening day of the third Test of the five-match series between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australia were 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs when the heavens opened up for the second time, disrupting play here as the two teams decided to take early lunch.

Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well as Indian bowlers failed to take advantage of overcast conditions.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) have bowled for India so far.

When Will Play Start In Brisbane?

The relentless rain has delayed the start of play in the second session as well. A lot of water has fallen onto the ground and it'll take a while to get it ready. Even in the best case scenario, the entire second session could be washed out.

If one sees the live pictures, there is a lot of water alongside the covers. However, the drainage system in Brisbane is said to be excellent, so play should start as soon as this spell of rain stops.

Notably, there was a forecast for rain on Day 1 and it was expected that play would be interrupted from time to time.

As per the forecast, the rain is expected to lessen over the course of the next four days of the third Test. However, a morning shower has been predicted on Day 2 as well.

Playing XIs For IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Pat Cummins' Australia in the third Test of the five-match series at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

India made a couple of changes in their playing XI with Harshit Rana and R Ashwin making way for Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja respectively. On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood, who has recovered from his side injury, returned to the Australian playing XI in place of Scott Boland.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep