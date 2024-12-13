IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India Vs Australia BGT Brisbane Cricket Test Match Live Telecast On Tv, Online, Laptop, Mobile Apps

IND vs AUS: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is evenly poised at 1-1, with India and Australia both eager to take the lead in the third Test at Brisbane’s iconic Gabba. Australia bounced back in style in Adelaide with a dominant 10-wicket win, while India will hope to repeat their memorable 2021 performance at this venue. Australia, after a shaky start in Perth, came back strongly in Adelaide. Mitchell Starc was outstanding, picking up six wickets to dismantle India's batting. Travis Head led the charge with the bat, scoring a brilliant century to put Australia in control.

Captain Pat Cummins also shone with a five-wicket haul in the second innings, sealing a convincing win for his team. With Josh Hazlewood returning from injury, Australia’s already strong bowling attack becomes even more formidable. In batting, Marnus Labuschagne showed signs of form with a fifty, but Steve Smith's struggles continue. Smith, who hasn’t scored a hundred in his last 24 innings, has managed just 19 runs in the series. A big score from him could make a difference, and the Aussies hope it comes in Brisbane.

India’s batting struggled in Adelaide, collapsing under pressure from Australia's bowlers. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul failed to deliver, leaving the middle order to battle. Rohit Sharma’s decision to drop down the order didn’t work, and he may return to opening with Jaiswal. Shubman Gill looked promising in both innings but couldn’t convert his starts into big scores. Virat Kohli’s issues outside the off stump remain, while Rohit and Rishabh Pant also couldn’t contribute much. The Indian batting lineup will need to perform better to stay in the series.

In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were impressive, taking four wickets each in the first innings. Harshit Rana struggled and is likely to be replaced by Akash Deep. Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t have much impact, and Washington Sundar might come in to strengthen both batting and bowling.

Australian captain Pat Cummins has announced one change to their playing XI for the Gabba Test. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will return to the squad, replacing Scott Boland, who impressed with a five-wicket haul in the pink-ball Test.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Match Details

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Match Date: December 14, 2024

Match Timing: Toss at 5:20 AM IST; play starts at 5:50 AM IST

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network in India

IND vs AUS BGT 3rd Test: Live Streaming Details

With both teams aiming to gain an upper hand in this five-match series, the Gabba Test promises intense action and a potential turning point in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India will aim for a strong performance to take a 2-1 lead in this high-stakes series.