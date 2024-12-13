IND vs AUS 3rd Test Weather Report From Gabba, Brisbane: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

As the much-anticipated third Test between India and Australia draws near, weather conditions in Brisbane have emerged as a major talking point. With the series locked at 1-1, both teams are eager to gain the upper hand in this crucial clash, but rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt play at the iconic Gabba.

Rain Forecast for Day 1: A Cloudy Start to a Crucial Test

The forecast for December 14, the opening day of the third Test, is less than favorable. According to AccuWeather, Brisbane is expected to experience high humidity and overcast conditions, with a 65% chance of rain during both the morning and afternoon sessions. Thunderstorms are also expected to impact play, raising concerns about a delayed start or frequent interruptions. For fans eagerly awaiting the action, these weather disruptions could mean a frustrating day ahead.

What to Expect for the Rest of the Test

Unfortunately, the rain is not expected to relent anytime soon. Day 2 (December 15) of the Test will see a 59% chance of rain, with cloudy and humid conditions throughout the day. On Day 3 (December 16), showers are expected in the morning, followed by a partly sunny but still humid afternoon, with rain chances hovering at 60%. Thankfully, Days 4 and 5 (December 17 and 18) offer some respite, with forecasts indicating mostly sunny and warm weather, allowing both teams to make up for lost time if the rain subsides.

Will Rain Affect the Pitch?

As for the pitch at the Gabba, it currently boasts a green cover, likely to be trimmed down before match day. The Gabba is known for its lively pitch, providing good bounce and carry, making it ideal for a pace-heavy attack. With rain in the forecast, the pitch could provide extra assistance to the bowlers, especially if the conditions remain overcast, favoring those who rely on swing and pace.

Both India and Australia are expected to field their pace arsenals in this Test, with the overcast conditions likely prompting both sides to opt for quick bowlers. India, having shown impressive pace bowling depth in recent years, will look to exploit these conditions, with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah expected to lead the charge. Australia, on the other hand, will be boosted by the return of Josh Hazlewood, who missed the second Test due to injury and is expected to replace Scott Boland in the playing XI.

India’s Predicted XI: Changes Likely Ahead of the Gabba Test

India's playing XI is unlikely to undergo significant changes, although there is a possibility of some tactical adjustments. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul may swap their positions in the batting order, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be brought in to bolster India’s spin attack. Washington Sundar, who played a crucial role in India’s memorable victory at the Gabba in 2021, remains another option for the team.

With the rain forecast threatening to shorten play, both teams will need to adapt quickly and take full advantage of the available overs. If the rain does indeed intervene, the battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy could become a test of patience, strategy, and adaptability.

Australia’s Playing XI and the Gabba Factor

Australia, coming off a dominant 10-wicket win in Adelaide, will look to capitalize on home advantage at the Gabba, a venue where they have historically been strong. The return of Josh Hazlewood adds an extra layer of firepower to their already potent pace attack. Pat Cummins, Australia's captain, will rely on his seamers to exploit any weaknesses in India’s batting lineup, especially in challenging weather conditions. The home team is expected to make minimal changes to their lineup, with Hazlewood’s inclusion being the only possible alteration.

A Rain-Interrupted Test: What It Means for the Series

With the series tied at 1-1, the third Test at the Gabba is a pivotal encounter for both India and Australia. While India’s 2021 victory at this very ground remains a proud moment, the unpredictable weather could derail their pursuit of another historic win. Australia, on the other hand, will look to build on their momentum from the Adelaide Test, but the rain may force both teams to rethink their strategies and pace of play.

As the two teams prepare for battle, cricket fans will be hoping for the rain to hold off long enough to witness an exciting and hard-fought contest. The weather, however, remains a significant variable, potentially shaping the outcome of this crucial third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.