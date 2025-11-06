IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 4th T20I In India On TV And Online?

The India vs Australia T20I series is all set for a high-stakes showdown as both teams head to the Gold Coast for the fourth match. With the series tied 1-1, Thursday’s clash at Carrara Oval promises edge-of-the-seat cricket action, thrilling fans across the globe. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Marsh’s Australia face a decisive contest where momentum and strategy could define the series.

Series Overview: India and Australia Level at 1-1

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After three pulsating T20Is, India and Australia are deadlocked in this five-match series. India clinched a memorable victory in Hobart, with Washington Sundar’s explosive 49 off 23 balls turning the tide against Australia. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has shown glimpses of his class, steering India through crucial phases, while Shubman Gill continues to battle a lean patch, going six innings without a half-century.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood is already sidelined, and Travis Head has exited the camp to focus on Sheffield Shield preparations ahead of the Ashes. These absences present India with a golden opportunity to take a 2-1 lead before the series finale at the Gabba.

Key Player Battles to Watch

Shubman Gill’s Redemption Quest

Shubman Gill will be keen to end his batting slump, especially against Australia’s restructured bowling attack. His struggle against fuller deliveries has been evident, but a big knock at the Gold Coast could boost his confidence ahead of the red-ball season.

Washington Sundar’s All-Round Impact

Washington Sundar’s recent performances have added balance to the Indian lineup. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball, particularly in T20 crunch moments, makes him a crucial player for India’s campaign.

Mitchell Marsh and Australia’s Firepower

Australia will depend on Mitchell Marsh and Tim David for batting momentum. With Head missing, Marsh may open with Matthew Short, while Australia’s bowling attack could see changes following Sean Abbott’s underwhelming display in Hobart.

Pitch and Venue Insight: Carrara Oval Challenge

This will be India’s first T20I at Gold Coast’s Carrara Oval, adding an element of unpredictability. Known for its balanced pitch, the venue offers opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers, making the toss a potentially decisive factor. Teams must adapt quickly to unfamiliar conditions to gain an upper hand.

How to Watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live

Fans in India can catch the live streaming on JioHotstar, while the match will also broadcast on Star Sports Network in Hindi and English. The game starts at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 1:15 PM IST.

International Broadcasts:

Australia: Fox Cricket/Kayo Sports at 7:15 PM AEDT

US & Canada: Willow TV/Fubo at 3:15 AM ET

UK: TNT Sports/Discovery+ at 8:15 AM GMT

New Zealand: Sky NZ at 9:15 PM NZST

Squad Updates and Strategic Moves

India’s squad features a balanced mix of experience and youth: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh. Kuldeep Yadav’s absence allows India to explore more all-round options, enhancing their flexibility in T20 conditions.

Australia’s squad will miss key players, but remains competitive with Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa providing match-winning potential. Both sides are expected to tinker with their bowling line-ups, making tactical acumen as important as on-field skill.